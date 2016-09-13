Jogger's final moments on CCTV

Murdered jogger's final moments caught on CCTV in New York City

The last moments of slain US jogger, Karina Vetrano, 30, have been captured on CCTV as she went for her usual run close to her home in New York City.

Vetrano, who was petite, was brutally murdered on August 2, when she ran along a local trail in broad daylight. She had been strangled, severely beaten and sexually assaulted.

CCTV footage was obtained by primetime TV show Crime Watch Daily and shows her at 5.46pm, just minutes before the attack, the Daily Mail has reported.

Karina Vetrano/INSTAGRAM Karina Vetrano was strangled to death while out jogging on August 2. Her killer is yet to be found.

It is hoped that as the hunt for her killer continues, someone may remember something that will help police to crack the case.

Karina Vetrano/INSTAGRAM On August 31, police released the sketch of a man they want to question.

NY Police Department has have looked at all of the CCTV cameras in the area, has been reviewing hundreds of hours of footage, and have been to every house close to her running route, but so far they have been unable to find anyone looking suspicious.

Vetrano would usually have gone on the jog with her father, but a back injury he had sustained, meant he was unable to on that fateful day.

May #God give this dear man peace and heal that which cannot heal and bless this angel eternally in heaven RIP #karinavetrano amen A photo posted by RFAFreedom76 (@rfafreedom76) on Aug 5, 2016 at 11:44pm PDT

He was the one to raise the alarm when she didn't return from her jog, and was also the one to discover her body, about five hours after she disappeared.

The family have set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised US$272,000 (NZ$371,000), to find her killer. But with no suspects, this may take some time.

On August 31, police released the sketch of a man they want to question. It is not known if they have been able to locate him, the Daily Mail reported.

Philip Vetrano has said on TV, "This is a very important lead. I would see him almost every day and now he's dropped off the face of the earth. It's very important that we speak to him, because he might have seen something."

Forensic tests prove she had been strangled to death. They also show that DNA was found on the body, although it failed to match with anyone already in the police database.

Police are hoping for new leads to help solve the case quickly.

