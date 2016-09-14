Live: Big rig driver flees US police video

Police officers move in
A three-hour police chase of a stolen big rig hauling hazardous goods has ended in a strange fashion.

The man lead police in the US state of California on a pursuit across Riverside County.

The chase began about 10.30am, (5.30am, NZ time). It was three hours later when the man pulled calmly into a rest stop and parked the truck. 

The man brings his truck (at right) into a park at a truck stop, bringing an end to the three-hour long drama.
He then got out, knelt down and was arrested.

Viewers around the world tuned in to watch the chase.
A logo on the side of the big rig indicated it belonged to a company that disposes of hazardous waste. Fox10 News reported dangerous material was on board the vehicle. 

According to police, the man had told them he didn't want to go back to jail, KESQ reported.

The chase started when the man refused to pull over and sped the truck and trailer south, from Victorville. 

REPLAY: Watch the chase as it happened.

In spite of his run from the law, the man's courteous driving earned him points with the Fox10 news team. 

Not only did he pull off a U-turn on partway through the chase, the man also slowed down for intersections and parked his truck between the lines when he decided to surrender.

 - Stuff

