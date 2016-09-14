Live: Big rig driver flees US police

FOX 10 Police officers move in

A three-hour police chase of a stolen big rig hauling hazardous goods has ended in a strange fashion.

The man lead police in the US state of California on a pursuit across Riverside County.

The chase began about 10.30am, (5.30am, NZ time). It was three hours later when the man pulled calmly into a rest stop and parked the truck.

FOX10 The man brings his truck (at right) into a park at a truck stop, bringing an end to the three-hour long drama.

He then got out, knelt down and was arrested.

* Llama pursuit goes down in Arizona

* Bored man starts police chase for excitement

Fox 10 Viewers around the world tuned in to watch the chase.

A logo on the side of the big rig indicated it belonged to a company that disposes of hazardous waste. Fox10 News reported dangerous material was on board the vehicle.

According to police, the man had told them he didn't want to go back to jail, KESQ reported.

The chase started when the man refused to pull over and sped the truck and trailer south, from Victorville.

REPLAY: Watch the chase as it happened.

In spite of his run from the law, the man's courteous driving earned him points with the Fox10 news team.

Not only did he pull off a U-turn on partway through the chase, the man also slowed down for intersections and parked his truck between the lines when he decided to surrender.

LA has the best police pursuits, todays is a big rig stolen from company that deals with hazardous material and radioactive waste — jeffrey fortier (@jeffreyfortier) September 13, 2016

"Stolen big rig pursuit" 😂 how ya gonna have a pursuit with a semi lol — tiare (@tiareolivia) September 13, 2016 So someone is on a high speed chase in a stolen big rig of all things.... I've literally seen it all now 🙃 — Iceberg Slim (@BlackBecky_) September 13, 2016 You had me at "stolen big rig truck LA police chase" — Sean Mack (@seanmackradio) September 13, 2016

Plot Twist: Harambe is driving the stolen big rig — Chris A. Blanchette (@Its_onlyCAB) September 13, 2016

#StolenBigRig

Smokey & the Bandit live! Someone call Sheriff Beauford!! — Happy Chick (@Happy_chick88) September 13, 2016

#stolenbigrig Run out of gas? If the tanks were full, be prepared for a long chase. 600 miles or so...maybe more — Thomas Perry (@Cyankeemn) September 13, 2016

I've never seen such a thing... What's more enthralling this or Trump tower climber? This guy just U-turned on the highway 👀 #StolenBigRig — Lindsay Iadeluca (@LindsayWMN) September 13, 2016

Not sure why this chase is so interesting to watch, but I'm staying glued till I know what's in that semi. #StolenBigRig — Brian Alexander (@Brian_A05) September 13, 2016

.@HillaryClinton hired the driver of the @StolenBigRig to distract from her email scandal. #StolenBigRig — brian (@BrianSeanster) September 13, 2016

