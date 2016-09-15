Custody battle for 'heroin boy'

The awful life of the boy in 'heroin overdose' photo taken by Us police

REVA MCCULLOUGH/FACEBOOK Reva McCullough says she cried for days after seeing her son in the shocking pictures on the news.

Reva McCullough is a stripper who used to abuse crack cocaine. She's also the mother of a four-year-old boy who made headlines after being photographed by US police staring forlornly out of a car back window while two adults slump in the front seats.

The lad is now being called "heroin boy" and is seen as the face of a heroin crisis in the US.

The Daily Mail tracked down his mother, who does not have custody of the boy and dances under the name Mercedes at Tiffany's Dolls "gentleman's club" in Youngstown, Ohio.

REVA MCCULLOUGH/FACEBOOK Reva McCullough lost custody of the boy just months after his birth.

Approached shortly before 2am, she appeared bright, intelligent and sober and said she didn't take drugs any more, had never taken heroin, but had abused crack cocaine and marijuana for years.

McCullough, 25, said she "bawled for four straight days", after seeing the picture of her son in the car. "I want my boy back."

COLUMBIANA COUNTY JAIL James Acord, 47 and Rhonda Pasek, 50, in their mugshots.

The father of the boy in the picture - and of another of McCullough's three boys - is Devon Pasek, 25.

His mother Rhonda Pasek, 50, is the woman passed out, from an apparent heroin overdose, in the front passenger seat of the SUV. She was given full custody of the boy little more than six weeks before the picture was taken.

The driver in the picture - taken by police in East Liverpool, Ohio - is her boyfriend Jim Acord.

Court documents and interviews showed the boy had been tossed around warring relatives almost since birth, the Daily Mail said.

He was born in Delaware in August 2012, but his parents moved back to Ohio within days.

Octogenarian great-grandparents Dick and Barbara McCullough signed affidavits four months after his birth, saying their granddaughter was using illicit and illegal drugs, specifically crack cocaine.

Despite their advanced age they were given full custody of the boy. His parents did apply for custody in November 2013 but then withdrew the application.

In August, 2014, Barbara and Dick McCullough - concerned at their ability to care for the child - sought to transfer custody to their daughter and son-in-law Lori and Terry Lane, in South Carolina.

Rhonda Pasek - the woman passed out in the SUV - objected. In June 2015 she was given partial custody, and within months was asking for the McCulloughs to be held in contempt of court for refusing to hand the boy over, "at one point sending the minor child out of state with unknown relatives".

She eventually got full custody on July 25, with Judge Thomas Baronzzi saying there was no evidence either her drinking or her "diagnosed bipolar condition" affected her ability to care for the boy.

Devon Pasek should be kept away from his son "due to his ongoing involvement with drug abuse or drug sales", the judge said.

After Rhonda Pasek's arrest, one judge decided the boy should live with his grandmother's neighbour Gene Kuhn, 60.

During the weekend Kuhn bought the boy a puppy and two pairs of shoes, and took him to church.

The boy went to a pre-school programme on Monday. He was removed because Judge Baronzzi, with the agreement of the other judge involved, gave custody to Terry and Lori Lane.

Kuhn said he had only been looking after the boy until the lad could be reunited with his younger brother, who lives with Rhonda Pasek's sister. Another hearing on the boy's fate will be held later in September.

- Stuff