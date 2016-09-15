$10 led to deaths of four people

Chicago fire that killed four was started by man angry over failed sex deal

Kasey Daniels/GoFundMe Melanie Watson's two sisters, 4-year-old Madison Staples and 7-year-old Shaniya Staples, perished in the fire.

In Chicago, US, four people lost their lives when a man got upset over a sex deal, that never happened.

Reginald Hester, 51, admitted to Cooke County prosecutors, via a video-taped interview, that he was the one who started the early-morning fire on the rear porch and also on the interior stairwell of the multi-unit building on August 23, according to News.com.au

Investigators were told by a woman that she had agreed to perform a sex act on Hester, took the $10, but then reneged on the deal, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Kasey Daniels/GoFundMe Melanie Watson, who was three-months-old, was the youngest victim.

Refusing Hester entry, she left him standing at the rear-door entrance to the building. She remembered him banging on the door. But it was a short time later when the woman noticed smoke emitting from the same location, she then dialled 911.

Chicago Police/TWITTER Reginald Hester, 51, admitted to Cooke County prosecutors, via a video-taped interview, that he was the one who started the early-morning fire.

The thick smoke and flames halted firefighters from getting inside the building, and also stopped residents from evacuating.

Melanie Watson, who was three-months-old, was the youngest victim. According to witnesses she suffered head injuries, when her father, Michael Watson, decided to jump from a third-floor window, with her in his arms, reported the Chicago Tribune.

He sustained a fractured pelvis and foot in the fall, and also burns to his body, arm and face, authorities said.

Her two sisters, aged 4 and 7, perished in the fire. They were found dead in the hallway and living room of their third-floor home. A next-door neighbour, Kirk Johnson, 56, was another victim of the fire.

By 1.35am, the fire had spread quickly through the building, and took as many as 150 firefighters to control it. Ten ambulances were also sent.

It was later discovered by police that the lock to the back door of the apartment building wasn't working.

On the day of the fire, police arrested Hester at 7.15am, and noticed that he had a lighter on him and smelled of smoke, according to prosecutors. Despite this, he was released from custody, two days later.

Hester was charged with fatal arson, after he was taken into custody for a second time, authorities said.

Hester had amassed at least seven felony convictions, and been sent to prison for six years in 2003 for a weapons offence.

The aunt of the three girls, Kasey Daniels, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs and to help the family rebuild their lives, as they lost everything in the fire.

She asked the community to help support them through this "unthinkable tragedy".

She wrote, "Words cannot describe the feeling of being a mum the night you leave for work, and getting a call to come to the hospital only to hear that all of your children are no longer here on earth."

Judge Peggy Chiampas ordered that Hester be held without bond on four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated arson.

