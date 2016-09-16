Trump doc's $86k lawsuit

Donald Trump's doctor settled malpractice lawsuit for US$86,000 after patient's death

MIKE SEGAR Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's doctor is reported to have settled a malpractice lawsuit for US$86,000.

The New York doctor who gave Donald Trump a clean bill of health once paid US$86,000 to settle a malpractice lawsuit following the death of one of his patients.

The Guardian reports Harold Bornstein paid the amount to the family of Janet Levin, who is alleged to have died after taking a large amount of prescription drugs and suffering a fall.

The health of presidential candidates, always of interest, took on a new importance when Hillary Clinton nearly fainted at a 9/11 commemorative event last week and was subsequently revealed to be suffering pneumonia.

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up as she boards her campaign plane.

Bornstein last year wrote a glowing letter about Trump's health during the Republican nomination race, declaring him to be the "healthiest individual elected to the presidency".

READ MORE:

* Ivanka Trump channels her Dad's hostility to media as interview goes off rails

* Donald Trump discusses health on Dr Oz TV Show

* Trump's maternity plan looks a lot like Bill Clinton's

* $5 million offer for Donald Trump's tax returns

Last month, he admitted the letter was written in five minutes, while the candidate's limousine waited on the street, The Guardian said.

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton resumes her campaign schedule following a bout with pneumonia.

The newspaper said the Levin family believed Bornstein was "negligent and grossly reckless" for prescribing drugs outside of any condition 52-year-old Janet Levin was being treated for.

The lawsuit blamed Bornstein for Levin becoming addicted to the drugs, which allegedly led to her taking "unhealthy amounts" and leaving her unstable ahead of a fall in 1998.

She was discovered at her apartment, and her cause of death was undetermined, The Guardian reported.

HANDOUT Donald Trump releases medical records for the first time to Dr. Oz on The Dr. Oz Show detailing the results of his most recent physical examination.

Bornstein, who has no misconduct or disciplinary hearings against him, according to the New York state department of health, is reported to have settled the case in 2002.

LOOK WHO'S BACK

Hillary Clinton returned to the campaign trail on Friday, smiling and chatting with reporters as her plane flew to North Carolina.

The Democratic presidential candidate appeared energetic and in high spirits after the bout of pneumonia that sidelined her.

She said she was "doing great'' and "excited to get to North Carolina'' for a campaign event. She was expected to take more extensive questions later in the day.

Clinton left a 9/11 memorial service in New York on Sunday, local time, stumbling and being supported by others as she entered her car. Her campaign said later that she had been diagnosed with mild pneumonia three days earlier. That episode has brought new attention to the candidates' health and raised questions about the openness from her and Trump on the subject.

Clinton seemed reinvigorated and pleased to be back campaigning.

"I'm really glad that I did finally follow my doctor's orders and take some days to rest instead of just trying to keep powering through, which I think is a common experience for people,'' she told the Tom Joyner Morning Show in an interview broadcast on Friday.

She and Trump both released letters from their doctors this week with additional details about their health, including their cholesterol levels, blood pressure and current medications. Both candidates' physicians declared them fit to serve as president.

TRUMP TAKES SWIPE AT CLINTON'S ABSENCE

In releasing a letter from Trump's doctor, his team appeared to take a swipe at Clinton's brief absence from the campaign trail.

"We are pleased to disclose all of the test results which show that Mr Trump is in excellent health, and has the stamina to endure - uninterrupted - the rigors of a punishing and unprecedented presidential campaign and, more importantly, the singularly demanding job of president of the United States,'' the campaign said in statement.

Trump first provided a summary of a recent physical to Dr Mehmet Oz while taping an episode of Oz's TV show. He said on the show that he gets exercise during the campaign by delivering speeches at rallies, calling them "a lot of work'' and requiring "a lot of motion".

Until now, the main source of information about Trump's health has been a widely mocked letter from his long-time physician declaring he would be the healthiest president in history. Clinton released information from her doctor more than a year ago and provided updated information Wednesday following her pneumonia diagnosis.

The Clinton campaign's handling of her pneumonia underscored her penchant for privacy, something that has contributed to the public's lack of trust in the former secretary of state. Less than two months from Election Day, that has contributed to a race that is tighter than many expected.

Clinton was campaigning Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina, and speaking to a Hispanic group in Washington.

Republican Trump was talking taxes and the economy on Friday, promising that as president he would boost national economic growth by at least 3.5 per cent - well above current projections - and create 25 million new jobs over a decade.

In the latest medical reports:

- Clinton, 68, has blood pressure of 100 over 70. Her total cholesterol is 189; her LDL or "bad'' cholesterol is 103, and her HDL or :good'' cholesterol is 56 - all within healthy levels and not signalling the need for any medication. She has also had a normal mammogram and breast ultrasound, according to the letter from Clinton's doctor. There was no mention of her weight, a key part of any medical exam.

- Trump's doctor says the Republican is 190cm (6-foot-3) and 107kg - giving him a body mass index falling into the "overweight'' range. The 70-year-old has blood pressure of 116 over 70 and his total cholesterol is 169, his doctor says.

Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, also released a letter from his doctor, Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress. The letter says Kaine is in "overall excellent health", has never smoked and has "modest'' alcohol use.

Trump's running mate Mike Pence said he plans to release records from a recent physical examination.

- AP