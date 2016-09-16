Librarian's gift: The jocks win

Critics slam university for spending chunk of librarian's bequest on football scoreboard

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE Robert Morin started working at the University of New Hampshire after graduating from the institution in the 1960s.

A US university is being criticised for how it spent the life-savings of a long-time library employee.

Robert Morin worked at the University of New Hampshire as a cataloguer for almost 50 years before dying at the age of 77, in March 2015.

He managed to squirrel away a not-so-small fortune during that time thanks to his frugal living; Morin "never went out" and ate frozen dinners. When he died, he left US$4 million (NZ$5.4m) to the university.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE The university has said it will spend the windfall on the library as well as a video screen for football games.

Other than asking $100,000 go towards the Dimond Library where he worked, Morin didn't specify how the money should be spent.

But that didn't prevent backlash when US$1m (NZ$1.4m) was put towards a video scoreboard for its new football stadium.

To many, the scoreboard seemed "out of sync" with the life of a library employee with a passion for movies and books, Inside Higher Ed reported.

New Hampshire graduate Claire Cortese was scathing in a blog post: "Ultimately, the school's administrative decision to spend a quarter of Morin's generous donation on a inconsequential trinket for the athletic department is a complete disgrace to the spirit and memory of Robert Morin.

"As a wildcat, I feel deeply saddened, and honestly completely ashamed of my alma mater for this."

She suggested the money would be better spent on the art department, fair parking, or student publications. It also could have funded "countless grants for research", student scholarships, or meal plans.

Vice president for advancement at the University of New Hampshire Deborah Dutton acknowledged there had been negative feedback, however she said Morin didn't restrict most of his gift for a specific purpose.

"The language we got was really about the president having discretion to use this gift in the way he or she sees fit," she said. "At the same time, we wanted to try to honour the other parts of Bob's life. He was an employee for 50 years."

Drawing a link between Morin and the scoreboard, she said he had a late-in-life football appreciation.

His financial adviser Edward Mullen told the Union Leader Morin "never spent any money", drove an old car, and ate frozen dinners.

"He never went out," Mullen said. Morin didn't want to leave his money to his family and so gave it all to the university, he added.

Morin was a passionate about books and film, reading every book published in the US between 1930 and 1940 in chronological order.

The university said in his lifetime he had read 1938 books.

