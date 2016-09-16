Abducted girl found chained to tree

Girl, six, found chained to tree, after being abducted by sex offender in US

North Carolina Offender Registry

A six-year-old girl who was abducted from her home in North Carolina, USA, has been found alive, chained to a tree, reported local news channel WECT6.

A registered sex offender has been charged with her kidnapping and two counts of indecent liberties with a child according to the Daily Mail. 

He was identified by New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon as 46-year-old Douglas Edwards.

The victim was last seen in the driveway of her home about 4.50pm. Authorities suspected she was taken by a man travelling on a black moped, reported WCNC. 

Police responded quickly, issuing an Amber Alert, and searching for the girl throughout the night. 

She was discovered late on Thursday morning, chained to a tree, in a wooded area, about two miles from where she was taken. 

A witness to the girl's rescue was flagged down by local police, where he was asked for bolt cutters. He only had a battery-powered saw, which was eventually used to help free the girl, reported WECT6

The victim was rescued in Wilmington, in a wooded area near her home.

She was covered in "extreme" mosquito bites, according to witnesses, and now faces a long road to recovery. She was expected to be released from hospital soon, WECT6 said.

"We beat the odds today, it's safe to say," McMahon commented to reporters. "We worked tirelessly, relentlessly through the night and I am glad to say, thank the Lord we found her this morning alive and well."

McMahon told reporters that registered sex offender, Edwards, was under surveillance all night long, where he was taken into custody on Thursday morning. 

He was previously convicted in 1996 for a first-degree sexual offence and indecent liberties with a minor, also six-years-old. 

Edwards will make his first court appearance on Friday morning. 

 

 

 - Stuff

