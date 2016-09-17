Woman hides pot in girl's lunchbox

US woman hides marijuana in niece's lunchbox during traffic stop

When caught out, the woman admitted to the officer she "messed up".

A US woman in Florida faces multiple charges after a police officer found marijuana hidden in an unusual place during a traffic stop.

Tasha Sims was arrested in Pompano Beach on Wednesday, said officials.

An arrest report said an officer stopped Sims and smelled marijuana when he approached the car. He asked if she had anything in the vehicle.

The deputy said Sims told him she stuffed marijuana in her young niece's lunchbox because she was afraid when he pulled her over.

The deputy wrote that Sims admitted she "messed up".

She was charged with child neglect, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.

The girl was released to her mother.

 
 - AAP

