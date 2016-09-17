Sinkhole leaks fertiliser plant's water into Florida drinking water video

A sinkhole causes contaminated waste water from a fertiliser plant to leak into one of Florida's main underground ...
ABC

A sinkhole causes contaminated waste water from a fertiliser plant to leak into one of Florida's main underground sources of drinking water.

A phosphate company says about 980 million litres of contaminated waste water from a fertiliser plant in central Florida leaked into one of the US state's main underground sources of drinking water after a massive sinkhole opened up beneath a storage pond.

Mosaic, the world's largest supplier of phosphate, said the hole opened up beneath a pile of waste material called a "gypsum stack.'' The storage pond sat atop the waste mineral pile. The company said the sinkhole is about 13 metres in diameter.

Mosaic says it's monitoring groundwater and has found no offsite impacts. The company said it's working to recover the water.

The water had been used to transport the gypsum, which is a byproduct of fertiliser production.

special offers