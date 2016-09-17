Sinkhole leaks fertiliser plant's water into Florida drinking water

ABC A sinkhole causes contaminated waste water from a fertiliser plant to leak into one of Florida's main underground sources of drinking water.

A phosphate company says about 980 million litres of contaminated waste water from a fertiliser plant in central Florida leaked into one of the US state's main underground sources of drinking water after a massive sinkhole opened up beneath a storage pond.

Mosaic, the world's largest supplier of phosphate, said the hole opened up beneath a pile of waste material called a "gypsum stack.'' The storage pond sat atop the waste mineral pile. The company said the sinkhole is about 13 metres in diameter.

Mosaic says it's monitoring groundwater and has found no offsite impacts. The company said it's working to recover the water.

Florida fertilizer plant sinkhole leaks 215M gallons of radioactive water into aquifer https://t.co/HBWHE0Ymtu pic.twitter.com/9VYF1k7oIZ — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2016

The water had been used to transport the gypsum, which is a byproduct of fertiliser production.

READ MORE:

* Sinkholes: What's causing the earth to swallow us up?

* 10 sink holes around the world that have caused serious damage

stuff.co.nz Multiple sinkholes opening up around the globe

- AP