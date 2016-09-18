Bomb blast at US charity race

Pipe bomb explodes in rubbish bin before charity race in US city of New Jersey

GOOGLE STREET VIEW The event was due to run along Seaside Park in New Jersey.

Authorities say a pipe bomb exploded in a Jersey Shore town shortly before thousands of runners were due to take part in a charity 5K race to benefit marines and sailors.

No injuries were reported in the blast in Seaside Park, which occurred around 9.30am on Saturday (local time).

The race - the third annual Semper Five run - was cancelled.

BREAKING: Explosion at 5K Semper Five Race in Seaside Park; area on lockdown https://t.co/yVnzgS1LpV pic.twitter.com/JmPhTxkPvV — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 17, 2016

The pipe bomb was in a rubbish bin when it exploded. Authorities immediately cleared the boardwalk and beach area, and evacuated about 30 homes.

Officials say runners had been scheduled to pass by the area around the time the blast occurred, but the start of the race had been delayed after an unattended backpack was found.

On Facebook, organisers said the race was cancelled "out of extreme precaution", attributing the cancellation to the discovery of the backpack, rather than the explosion.

"The safety and security of our participants, spectators, staff and volunteers is of utmost importance. We'd like to thank the Seaside Park Police Department, all the first responders and emergency personnel for their quick action."

Numerous state and federal law enforcement agencies were investigating.

It wasn't clear when the boardwalk and beach will reopen.

- AP