At least 25 reported hurt after explosion rocks New York's Chelsea

REUTERS New York fire department says at least 25 people have been injured in a blast which rocked the Chelsea district of Manhattan. Paul Chapman reports.

Dozens of people are injured after a massive explosion in the US city of New York.

New York City police and fire department personnel swarmed the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea after the blast about 8.30pm on Saturday (12.30pm, Sunday NZT).

The FDNY said that up to 25 people were sent to the hospital with injuries, none considered life-threatening.

RASHID UMAR ABBASI/REUTERS New York City firefighters near the site of the explosion.

No fatalities were reported, ABC said.

The explosion, described by one neighbour as "deafening," happened outside the Associated Blind Housing facility. The facility provides housing, training and other services for the blind.

"It was really loud, it hurt my eardrums. My 10-year-old boy was sat in the back seat of the car, and the explosion blew the back window out," said Tsi Tsi Mallett, who was in a car driving along 23rd Street when the explosion took place. Her son was not injured.

Explosion rocks #Chelsea district of New York Cityhttps://t.co/L3uDteah2O — Periscope TV (@periscopetv) September 18, 2016

People inside the facility were initially told to remain inside as police began their investigation, the New York Post reported.

Neha Jain, 24, who lives in the neighbourhood, said she was sitting in her room watching a movie when she suddenly heard a huge boom and everything shook.

"Pictures on my wall fell, the window curtain came flying as if there was a big gush of wind. Then we could smell smoke. Went downstairs to see what happened and firemen immediately told us to go back."

Google Street View A view of the Associated Blind Housing facility.

The NYPD bomb squad was searching the area as a precaution. The New York police counterterrorism unit was also responding.

Two neighbouring buildings were evacuated. No fires were reported



Two cars had their back windows blown out, and an 8-year-old in the back seat of one was among the injured, ABC said.

New York City Police issued a bulletin advising motorists in the area that they should "expect extensive traffic delays and emergency personnel in the area of 23rd Street and 7th Avenue" due to police activity there and asking the public to avoid the area.

@voicehalf/Twitter The dumpster destroyed in the explosion.

The blast, according to a Reuters witness, occurred on 23rd Street, a major east-west thoroughfare in the fashionable downtown neighbourhood of Chelsea.

Hundreds of people were seen fleeing down the block on a cool early autumn evening, as police cordoned off the area.

New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key is due in the city on Monday NZT, but he was currently staying overnight in Houston.

#Explosion outside our apartment at 23rd and 6th in #newyork. Terrified. Hoping everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/i3q4cG7aWT — N∑H∆ (@nnehajainn) September 18, 2016

Earlier in the day, a pipe bomb had exploded in a rubbish bin before a charity race in the city of New Jersey.

25 injuries to civilians confirmed at 133 W 23 St #Chelsea. None appear to be life-threatening at this time — FDNY (@FDNY) September 18, 2016

@JasonCalabretta/Twitter Cars had their windows blown out by the blast.

REUTERS Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump tells supporters in Colorado Springs, Colorado he vows to get "tough and smart and vigilant" after learning of an explosion in Manhattan that left at least 25 injured.

- Reuters