New York blast: 29 reported hurt after explosion rocks Chelsea

REUTERS New York fire department says at least 29 people have been injured in a blast which rocked the Chelsea district of Manhattan. Paul Chapman reports.

Police in New York have found a suspicious device, hours after a "deafening" explosion rocked Manhattan, injuring 29.

New York City police and fire department personnel swarmed the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea after the blast about 8.30pm on Saturday (12.30pm, Sunday NZT).

The FDNY said at least 25 people were sent to the hospital with injuries, none considered life-threatening. Police put the number of injured at 29.

RASHID UMAR ABBASI/REUTERS New York City firefighters near the site of the explosion.

A second device has reportedly been found, with NBC News and ABC News describing it as having the appearance of a "pressure cooker". NYPD was asking residents in the area to stay away from windows.

A reporter at the scene of the second device said they had heard a loudspeaker message, saying: "Take cover. This is not a drill."

Explosion rocks #Chelsea district of New York Cityhttps://t.co/L3uDteah2O — Periscope TV (@periscopetv) September 18, 2016

Loudspeaker at Innside hotel, on 27th st: "Take cover. This is not a drill." #ChelseaExplosion — KarlaZabs (@karlazabs) September 18, 2016 Now seeing those little green lights on the street, near the spot where police are looking into an explosive device pic.twitter.com/PrqEsakUNf — KarlaZabs (@karlazabs) September 18, 2016

No fatalities were reported in the initial explosion, ABC said. It appeared to be have been an "intentional act", but there was no "evidence at this point of a terror connection", Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

It was too early to determine what had caused the blast, but investigators had ruled out a gas explosion, CBS News said.

Google Street View A view of the Associated Blind Housing facility.

The explosion, described by one neighbour as "deafening", happened outside the Associated Blind Housing facility. The facility provides housing, training and other services for the blind.

"It was really loud, it hurt my eardrums. My 10-year-old boy was sat in the back seat of the car, and the explosion blew the back window out," said Tsi Tsi Mallett, who was in a car driving along 23rd Street when the explosion took place. Her son was not injured.

People inside the facility were initially told to remain inside as police began their investigation, the New York Post reported.

@voicehalf/Twitter The dumpster destroyed in the explosion.

Neha Jain, 24, who lives in the neighbourhood, said she was sitting in her room watching a movie when she suddenly heard a huge boom and everything shook.

"Pictures on my wall fell, the window curtain came flying as if there was a big gush of wind. Then we could smell smoke. Went downstairs to see what happened and firemen immediately told us to go back."

The NYPD bomb squad was searching the area as a precaution. The New York police counterterrorism unit was also responding.

#Explosion outside our apartment at 23rd and 6th in #newyork. Terrified. Hoping everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/i3q4cG7aWT — N∑H∆ (@nnehajainn) September 18, 2016

Two neighbouring buildings were evacuated, but no fires were reported.

Two cars had their back windows blown out, and an 8-year-old in the back seat of one was among the injured, ABC said.

New York City Police issued a bulletin advising motorists in the area that they should "expect extensive traffic delays and emergency personnel in the area of 23rd Street and 7th Avenue" due to police activity there and asking the public to avoid the area.

25 injuries to civilians confirmed at 133 W 23 St #Chelsea. None appear to be life-threatening at this time — FDNY (@FDNY) September 18, 2016

The blast, according to a Reuters witness, occurred on 23rd Street, a major east-west thoroughfare in the fashionable downtown neighbourhood of Chelsea.

Hundreds of people were seen fleeing down the block on a cool early autumn evening, as police cordoned off the area.

New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key arrived in the US just hours before the explosion. He was spending the night in Houston en route to New York, where he will join other world leaders for the United Nations General Assembly and a special debate of the Security Council on Syria.

@JasonCalabretta/Twitter Cars had their windows blown out by the blast.

Key is due to fly into New York on Monday and a spokeswoman said there was no change to his schedule at this stage.



Earlier in the day, a pipe bomb had exploded in a rubbish bin before a charity race in the city of New Jersey.

REUTERS Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump tells supporters in Colorado Springs, Colorado he vows to get "tough and smart and vigilant" after learning of an explosion in Manhattan that left at least 25 injured.

