Stabbing rampage at US mall

Isis claims responsibility after man dressed as guard stabs eight people in US mall

GOOGLE STREET VIEW Eight people were stabbed at the Crossroads Center before the attacker was shot dead.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a stabbing rampage at a US mall that left eight people injured before the attacker was shot dead by an off-duty police officer.

The man was dressed in a private security uniform and made references to Allah, reportedly asking shoppers at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, if they were Muslim before he began his attack about 8pm on Saturday.

The off-duty officer from another jurisdiction confronted the man, and shot and killed him, police said.

The IS-run Rasd news agency reported the attacker was a "soldier of the Islamic State", saying he had heeded calls from the extremist group for attacks in countries that are part of a US-led anti-Isis coalition.

It was not immediately clear if the extremist group had planned the attack or even knew about it beforehand.

IS had encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks. It has also claimed past attacks that are not believed to have been planned by its central leadership.

All eight victims from Saturday's attack were treated at a hospital for wounds that weren't life-threatening and all but one were later released.

"I want everyone in St. Cloud to know we will be diligent and get to the bottom of this," St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson said during the news conference after midnight Sunday. "Starting tomorrow, St. Cloud will not be the same anymore."

Anderson declined to call the attacks an act of terrorism. The suspect's motive remains unknown, he told reporters.

On Facebook, the mall said its staff were "devastated" by the attack.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is our number one priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this tragic event."

Sydney Weires told the St. Cloud Times that she and her friends were walking down a hallway toward Sears when they heard a loud scream.

"I saw this security guard sprinting down the hallway toward Target," Weirs told the paper. "He was yelling, 'Call the cops! Call the cops!'"

She said they later saw two men drenched in blood; one was bleeding from the side of his face, while the other had blood on the back of his shirt.

"He was screaming at us, 'get the F out!'" she said about one of the men, according to the paper.

Weires and her friends were able to leave the mall before authorities implemented a lockdown following the incident.

"We could have been one of the victims," Weires told the paper. "It's insane."

Harley Exsted said he and his wife were in St. Cloud Saturday to watch their son play in a college golf tournament, according to the St. Cloud Times.

"All of a sudden I heard pop pop pop," Harley told the paper. "I just thought someone tipped over a shelf. All of a sudden these people started running. I just saw everybody running away."

But then when we heard the screaming, then we knew it was time to go," he added.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, or the name of the officer who killed him. The suspect has had encounters with police before, Anderson told reporters, but most were for minor traffic violations.

Authorities do not believe anyone else was involved in the attacks.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis also addressed reporters Sunday.

"Thoughts and our prayers go (to) those who were injured tonight," Kleis said, he told reporters.

- The Washington Post