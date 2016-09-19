Weary New Yorkers on edge but accept the risks of living with terrorist threat

AFP New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio says a blast in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan, which left 29 people injured, was 'intentional' but that there was no evidence of a terror connection.

A saxophone somewhere far off is playing, wrote Bob Dylan in his atmospheric epic of chance and choice first recorded in New York in 1975.

For a busload of carefree Saturday night revellers, the sax is laid on right there on Seventh when their party bus pulls curbside for a pre-arranged tune, photos bringing the obligatory chorus of whoops signalling they are officially having fun.

An "intentional act" was behind an explosion that injured dozens on a street in Chelsea, New York City's mayor says.

Some climb down to dance and pose for NY-busker-selfie snaps. Moments later they "throw a coin into the cup" before rolling on to the glary allure of the world-famous Times Square.

They are too far away and too self-absorbed to hear the blast that rips through a street several blocks away even as they party.

This is New York on a warm Saturday night fully 15 years since the Big Apple became the bloody starting point for an endless and impossibly indefinable war on terror.

The moment when this city ushered in a new era where mass civilian casualties became an end in itself rendering the notion of "ground zero" a geographical permanence.

As the summer of 2016 lingers on, the city they call the capital of the world, its millions of citizens so traumatised by the epochal horror of September 11, 2001, remain bloodied, but somehow, effortlessly unbowed.

It's an equanimity that prevails even as the atmosphere is shaken by new blasts, first in New Jersey, and then another on this Saturday night, in the arty, fast gentrifying precinct of Chelsea – scene of many a rock'n'roll binge, including some by Dylan himself.

The locations make no sense and a "simple twist of fate", call it luck in a big city, turns nasty for some – 29 people wounded.

Doubtless, the blast is calculated to cause death and thus to terrorise the living. Other suspected devices turn up also.

Dylan's "far-off saxophones" become the all-too-familiar sirens waling as emergency services – Americans call them first responders – rush through the perennial Manhattan gridlock as they had in 2001.

New Yorkers receive text messages warning them to stay away from their windows if they live near certain areas. The mood changes, but the city thrums on.

Prime Minister John Key is one of dozens of dignitaries in town for this week's annual United Nations General Assembly.

As a result, security here is drum-tight yet there's a giant-ness to this metropolis, even a greatness, which means the city wears the risks and realities of terrorism with a dignified, if weary fatalism.

All know security goes only so far anyway and that in truth, they are prey to the fickleness of a simple twist of fate.

- Sydney Morning Herald