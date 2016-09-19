Trapped man's oily rescue

Olive oil helps free man stuck in rocks while fetching phone
A man who got stuck head-first between two rocks on a US jetty while trying to retrieve his cellphone has been rescued with the help of olive oil.
The man was in a fishing area in Point Judith, Narragansett, in the state of Rhode Island, when he dropped his phone on Saturday afternoon - then got stuck up to his chest when he bent down to retrieve it, WJAR-TV reported.
Narragansett firefighters and environmental police spent most of the afternoon trying to free him before the tide came in.
Firefighters decided against using airbags to expand the space around the man, fearing the rocks could shift and tumble.
After about two and a half hours, they decided to try a very conventional home remedy - olive oil - and at last, were able to remove him.
The man was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia and a small injury to his foot.
A spokesman said the fire department had had similar calls about trapped animals in the past, but this was the first time saving a human in that spot.
- AP