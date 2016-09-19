Trapped man's oily rescue

Olive oil helps free man stuck in rocks while fetching phone

NBC10/SCREENSHOT The man got his head stuck in rocks, and had to be freed with olive oil.

A man who got stuck head-first between two rocks on a US jetty while trying to retrieve his cellphone has been rescued with the help of olive oil.

The man was in a fishing area in Point Judith, Narragansett, in the state of Rhode Island, when he dropped his phone on Saturday afternoon - then got stuck up to his chest when he bent down to retrieve it, WJAR-TV reported.

Narragansett firefighters and environmental police spent most of the afternoon trying to free him before the tide came in.

​

Firefighters decided against using airbags to expand the space around the man, fearing the rocks could shift and tumble.

After about two and a half hours, they decided to try a very conventional home remedy - olive oil - and at last, were able to remove him.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia and a small injury to his foot.

A spokesman said the fire department had had similar calls about trapped animals in the past, but this was the first time saving a human in that spot.

- AP