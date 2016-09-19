Dispute over whether New York blast an act of terror

REUTERS New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is too early to know the motive behind a deliberate blast in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that injured nearly 30 people.

A powerful explosion that injured dozens of people on a busy Manhattan street, shattered glass and damaged cars was caused by a deliberately planted bomb, New York leaders have said, though there was some dispute over whether the blast constituted an act of terror.

The bomb, which was planted in or near a large dumpster on 23rd Street in Chelsea, exploded at around 8.30pm on a bustling and warm Saturday night, injuring 29 people and sending others fleeing in fear. The dumpster itself was reduced to a twisted, burnt heap.

Around three hours later, police discovered a second device - what appeared to be a modified pressure cooker - just four blocks away on 27th Street in the same neighbourhood.

The bombing in New York occurred shortly before a stabbing attack in a Minnesota mall on Saturday night, which was carried out by a "soldier of the Islamic State" according to a news agency linked to the terrorist group. The attacker, who was eventually shot dead by an off duty police officer, wounded nine people in his rampage, though none suffered life-threatening injuries.

The bombing also followed the explosion of a pipe bomb in a garbage bin earlier on Saturday in the neighbouring state of New Jersey, which was located on the route of a charity run scheduled for that day.

No one has been arrested over the New York bombing, nor has any group such as IS claimed responsibility

REUTERS New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there was no early indication that an explosion in Manhattan was linked to international terrorism and vows to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"This is one of the nightmare scenarios. We really were very lucky that there were no fatalities," he said.

REUTERS Surveillance video taken from three cameras at a local gym show the moment when an explosion rocks the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

"There is no international groups that have put out any statements, connecting them with this action ... we find no ISIS connection."

But New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill were more cautious in their language, declining to call the bombing a terrorist act at a separate press conference a few hours later, and saying investigations were still ongoing as to who planted it and why.

"It was intentional, it was a violent act, it was certainly a criminal act," said de Blasio, who has a fractious relationship with the governor, despite both men being from the Democratic party.

"It was a bombing, that's what we know. To understand any specific motivations - political motivations, any connections to an organisation, that's what we don't know."

Police removed the second device within hours on Saturday night, which was discovered by two officers sweeping the area on foot, and took it to a department firing range in Rodman's Neck in the Bronx for inspection and possibly detonation. Police could not confirm yet whether it was an active device.

As the "number one" target for international terrorism, New York City is always on alert, Commissioner O'Neill said, but efforts to prevent any further attacks were being increased in the wake of the bombing, including 1000 extra state police and national guard members.

This was in addition to the beefed up security already in place for the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly this week, which has drawn world leaders, including New Zealand Prime Minister John Key and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, to the city.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the incident, with officers scouring 23rd Street for evidence which was being taken to their laboratory at Quantico in Virginia.

All of the 29 people who were hospitalised in the blast have now been released from hospital, after being treated for abrasions and cuts caused by flying debris and shattered glass.

Police said they were still collecting CCTV from businesses on the street where the bombing occurred to assist in their search for the person or people who planted it.

Officials said they were not aware of any link at this stage between the blast in New York and the one in New Jersey, though this was being investigated.

