RNZ New Zealander Jarrod Laban lives 100 metres from where the Manhattan bomb exploded. He describes how the building shook.

The bomb that rocked a New York City neighbourhood contained residue of an explosive often used for target practice that can be picked up in many sporting goods stores, authorities say.

The discovery of Tannerite in materials recovered from the Saturday night explosion that injured 29 people may be important as authorities probe whether the blast was connected to an unexploded pressure-cooker device found by state troopers just blocks away, as well as a pipe bomb blast in a New Jersey shore town earlier in the day, a a federal law enforcement official said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, touring the site of the blast in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood, said there didn't appear to be any link to international terrorism. He said the second device appeared "similar in design" to the first, but did not provide details.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is too early to know the motive behind a deliberate blast in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that injured nearly 30 people.

"We're going to be very careful and patient to get the full truth here," New York's mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

"We have more work to do to be able to say what kind of motivation was behind this. Was it political motivation? A personal motivation? What was it" We don't know that yet."

FBI officials mark the ground near the site of the blast.

Law enforcement officials have also discounted a claim of responsibility on the social blogging service Tumblr.

The official says investigators looked into it and did not consider it relevant to the case.

The official was not authorised to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there was no early indication that an explosion in Manhattan was linked to international terrorism and vows to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Earlier in the day, another official said that the FBI was aware of the posting and evaluating its authenticity.

Authorities have not yet determined who is behind the blast or a motive. Cuomo said it didn't appear to be linked to international terrorism.

A powerful explosion that injured dozens of people on a busy Manhattan street, shattered glass and damaged cars was caused by a deliberately planted bomb, New York leaders have said, though there was some dispute over whether the blast constituted an act of terror.

Surveillance video taken from three cameras at a local gym show the moment when an explosion rocks the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

The bomb, which was planted in or near a large dumpster on 23rd Street in Chelsea, exploded at around 8.30pm on a bustling and warm Saturday night, injuring 29 people and sending others fleeing in fear. The dumpster itself was reduced to a twisted, burnt heap.

Around three hours later, police discovered a second device - what appeared to be a modified pressure cooker - just four blocks away on 27th Street in the same neighbourhood.

The bombing in New York occurred shortly before a stabbing attack in a Minnesota mall on Saturday night, which was carried out by a "soldier of the Islamic State" according to a news agency linked to the terrorist group. The attacker, who was eventually shot dead by an off duty police officer, wounded nine people in his rampage, though none suffered life-threatening injuries.

A tilted garbage dumpster is seen next to evidence markers.

The bombing also followed the explosion of a pipe bomb in a garbage bin earlier on Saturday in the neighbouring state of New Jersey, which was located on the route of a charity run scheduled for that day.

Authorities said the Manhattan bombing and the blast 11 hours earlier at the site of the 5K race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, didn't appear to be connected, though they weren't ruling anything out. The New Jersey race was cancelled and no one was injured.

Officials haven't revealed any details about the makeup of the pressure-cooker device, except to say it had wires and a cellphone attached to it.

New York City Police Department officers near the site of the blast.

Technicians in Quantico, Virginia, were examining evidence from the Manhattan bombing, described by witnesses as a deafening blast that shattered storefront windows and injured bystanders with shrapnel in the mostly residential neighborhood on the city's west side. All 29 of the injured people were released from the hospital by Sunday afternoon.

The explosion left many rattled in a city that had marked the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks only a week earlier and where a United Nations meeting to address the refugee crisis in Syria was scheduled on Monday.

"People didn't know what was going on, and that's what was scary,'' said Anthony Zayas, an actor who was in the Chelsea neighborhood Saturday night when the bomb went off.

Evidence markers scatter the street.

"You didn't know if was coming from the subway beneath you, you didn't know if there were other bombs, you didn't know where to go.''

WHAT IS TANNERITE?

Tannerite, which is often used in target practice to mark a shot with a cloud of smoke and small explosion, is legal to purchase and can be found in many sporting goods stores. Experts said a large amount would be required to create a blast like the one Saturday night, as well as an accelerant or other ignitor.

Police and federal spokespeople wouldn't comment on the presence of explosive material recovered at the scene.

The bomb in Manhattan appeared to have been placed near a large dumpster in front of a building undergoing construction, another law enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, told the AP.

The second device, described by the same official as a pressure cooker with wires and a cellphone attached to it, was removed early Sunday by a bomb squad robot and New York City police were preparing to blow it up in a controlled explosion later in the day, authorities said.

Homemade pressure cooker bombs were used in the Boston Marathon attacks in 2013 that killed three people and injured more than 260.

Officials solicited tips from the public, telling reporters at a news conference in the New York Police Department's headquarters that they didn't know who set off the bomb or why.

NEW YORK ON HIGH ALERT

An additional 1000 state troopers and members of the National Guard were placed at transit hubs and other points throughout New York City and extra police officials were patrolling Manhattan, officials said. Members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force were investigating the blast along with New York Police Department detectives, fire marshals and other federal investigators.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement official said federal investigators had discounted a claim of responsibility on the social blogging service Tumblr. Investigators looked into it and didn't consider it relevant to the case, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Anthony Stanhope, 40, a songwriter who lives a block away from the bombing, said he needed more answers before he could feel safe.

"I think it's terrorism - I don't know what kind. It's some kind of fanaticism, I don't know exactly what it is," he said. "But somebody has an agenda to cause trouble in this country."

