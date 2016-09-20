Suspect in New York blast named as US citizen Ahmad Khan Rahami

Ahmad Khan Rahami is wanted by police.

Authorities in New York City have named a suspect behind Saturday night's bombing in Manhattan as 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami.

Rahami, originally from Afghanistan, was a naturalised US citizen, the New York Police Department said.

FBI agents were searching Rahami's apartment in Elizabeth, New Jersey, just before 6am on Monday (local time) after five explosive devices were found at the nearby Elizabeth train station.

RNZ New Zealander Jarrod Laban lives 100 metres from where the Manhattan bomb exploded. He describes how the building shook.

One exploded while a bomb squad robot attempted to disarm it. There were no reports of injuries.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers stand near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Rahami could be armed and dangerous.

"We need to get this guy in right away," de Blasio said on CNN. "My experience is one the FBI zeroes in on someone, they will get them."

Governor Andrew Cuomo backtracked on earlier comments that the New York bombing was not linked to international terrorism.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is too early to know the motive behind a deliberate blast in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that injured nearly 30 people.

"Today's information suggests it may be foreign-related, but we'll see where it goes," he said.

Authorities were still working to determine whether there is a connection between multiple explosive devices found over the weekend in two states: the Manhattan explosion, an unexploded pressure cooker device blocks away, a pipe bomb blast at a Jersey shore town, and five explosive devices at the New Jersey train station.

MULTIPLE DEVICES GIVE CLUES

FBI officials mark the ground near the site of the blast.

On Sunday night, FBI agents in Brooklyn stopped "a vehicle of interest" in the investigation of the Manhattan explosion, according to FBI spokeswoman Kelly Langmesser.

She wouldn't provide further details, but a government official and a law enforcement official who were briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press that five people in the car were being questioned at an FBI building in Manhattan.

No one has been charged with any crime, and the investigation is continuing, Langmesser said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there was no early indication that an explosion in Manhattan was linked to international terrorism and vows to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Cuomo, touring the site of Saturday's blast that injured 29 people in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, said the unexploded pressure cooker device appeared "similar in design" to the bomb that exploded in Chelsea, but he didn't provide details.

On Sunday, a federal law enforcement official said the Chelsea bomb contained a residue of Tannerite, an explosive often used for target practice that can be picked up in many sporting goods stores. The discovery of Tannerite may be important as authorities probe whether the two New York City devices and the pipe bomb at the Jersey shore are connected.

Cellphones were discovered at the site of both bombings, but no Tannerite residue was identified in the New Jersey bomb remnants, in which a black powder was detected, said the official, who wasn't authorized to comment on an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Surveillance video taken from three cameras at a local gym show the moment when an explosion rocks the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

The pipe bomb exploded Saturday in Seaside Park, New Jersey, before a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors. The race was cancelled and no one was injured.

Late Sunday, five suspicious devices were found near a train station in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said the devices were found in a bag in a trash can by two men who reported seeing wires and a pipe coming out of the package. One of the devices exploded as a bomb squad used a robot to try to disarm it. No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on whether the devices were similar to those in nearby Seaside Park or New York City.

A tilted garbage dumpster is seen next to evidence markers.

Officials haven't revealed any details about the makeup of the pressure cooker device, except to say it had wires and a cellphone attached to it. On Sunday night, police blew up the device, rendering it safe. A forensic examination of the device will be sent to the FBI Laboratory at Quantico, Virginia, police said.

Homemade pressure cooker bombs were used in the Boston Marathon attacks in 2013 that killed three people and injured more than 260.

On Sunday, a team of five FBI agents searched an Uber driver's vehicle that had been damaged in the Manhattan blast. The driver had just picked up three passengers and was driving when the explosion occurred, shattering the car's windows and leaving gaping holes in the rear passenger-side door.

New York City Police Department officers near the site of the blast.

HOW THE ATTACK UNFOLDED

The bomb, which was planted in or near a large dumpster on 23rd Street in Chelsea, exploded at around 8.30pm on a bustling and warm Saturday night, injuring 29 people and sending others fleeing in fear. The dumpster itself was reduced to a twisted, burnt heap.

Around three hours later, police discovered a second device - what appeared to be a modified pressure cooker - just four blocks away on 27th Street in the same neighbourhood.

Evidence markers scatter the street.

The bombing in New York occurred shortly before a stabbing attack in a Minnesota mall on Saturday night, which was carried out by a "soldier of the Islamic State" according to a news agency linked to the terrorist group. The attacker, who was eventually shot dead by an off duty police officer, wounded nine people in his rampage, though none suffered life-threatening injuries.

The bombing also followed the explosion of a pipe bomb in a garbage bin earlier on Saturday in the neighbouring state of New Jersey, which was located on the route of a charity run scheduled for that day.

Authorities said the Manhattan bombing and the blast 11 hours earlier at the site of the 5K race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, didn't appear to be connected, though they weren't ruling anything out. The New Jersey race was cancelled and no one was injured.

Officials haven't revealed any details about the makeup of the pressure-cooker device, except to say it had wires and a cellphone attached to it.

Technicians in Quantico, Virginia, were examining evidence from the Manhattan bombing, described by witnesses as a deafening blast that shattered storefront windows and injured bystanders with shrapnel in the mostly residential neighbourhood on the city's west side. All 29 of the injured people were released from the hospital by Sunday afternoon.

The explosion left many rattled in a city that had marked the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks only a week earlier and where a United Nations meeting to address the refugee crisis in Syria was scheduled on Monday.

"People didn't know what was going on, and that's what was scary," said Anthony Zayas, an actor who was in the Chelsea neighbourhood Saturday night when the bomb went off.

"You didn't know if was coming from the subway beneath you, you didn't know if there were other bombs, you didn't know where to go."

WHO WAS RESPONSIBLE?

The discovery of Tannerite in materials recovered from the Saturday night explosion that injured 29 people may be important as authorities probe whether the blast was connected to an unexploded pressure-cooker device found by state troopers just blocks away, as well as a pipe bomb blast in a New Jersey shore town earlier in the day, a a federal law enforcement official said.

"We're going to be very careful and patient to get the full truth here," New York's mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

"We have more work to do to be able to say what kind of motivation was behind this. Was it political motivation? A personal motivation? What was it" We don't know that yet."

Law enforcement officials have also discounted a claim of responsibility on the social blogging service Tumblr.

The official says investigators looked into it and did not consider it relevant to the case.

The official was not authorised to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity

Earlier in the day, another official said that the FBI was aware of the posting and evaluating its authenticity.

Authorities have not yet determined who is behind the blast or a motive. Cuomo said it didn't appear to be linked to international terrorism.

The FBI have searched an Uber driver's vehicle damaged in the blast that rocked a New York City neighbourhood.

Five agents ripped off the door panels inside as they examined the car for evidence.

The driver, MD Alam, had just picked up three passengers and was driving along 23rd Street when the explosion occurred, shattering the car's windows and leaving gaping holes in the rear passenger-side door.

Alam said he hit the gas and tried to take his passengers to their destination in Queens, but pulled over along Madison Avenue and 39th Street. He went to a local police precinct to file a report for his insurance company and police contacted the FBI.

WHAT IS TANNERITE?

Tannerite, which is often used in target practice to mark a shot with a cloud of smoke and small explosion, is legal to purchase and can be found in many sporting goods stores. Experts said a large amount would be required to create a blast like the one Saturday night, as well as an accelerant or other ignitor.

Police and federal spokespeople wouldn't comment on the presence of explosive material recovered at the scene.

The bomb in Manhattan appeared to have been placed near a large dumpster in front of a building undergoing construction, another law enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, told the AP.

The second device, described by the same official as a pressure cooker with wires and a cellphone attached to it, was removed early Sunday by a bomb squad robot and New York City police were preparing to blow it up in a controlled explosion later in the day, authorities said.

Homemade pressure cooker bombs were used in the Boston Marathon attacks in 2013 that killed three people and injured more than 260.

Officials solicited tips from the public, telling reporters at a news conference in the New York Police Department's headquarters that they didn't know who set off the bomb or why.

NEW YORK ON HIGH ALERT

An additional 1000 state troopers and members of the National Guard were placed at transit hubs and other points throughout New York City and extra police officials were patrolling Manhattan, officials said. Members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force were investigating the blast along with New York Police Department detectives, fire marshals and other federal investigators.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement official said federal investigators had discounted a claim of responsibility on the social blogging service Tumblr. Investigators looked into it and didn't consider it relevant to the case, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Anthony Stanhope, 40, a songwriter who lives a block away from the bombing, said he needed more answers before he could feel safe.

"I think it's terrorism - I don't know what kind. It's some kind of fanaticism, I don't know exactly what it is," he said. "But somebody has an agenda to cause trouble in this country."

- AP, Reuters