Guessing game over US attacks

Guessing game over America's weekend of terror as gay activist claims NY bombing

REUTERS New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is too early to know the motive behind a deliberate blast in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that injured nearly 30 people.

ANALYSIS: It's still a guessing game in the wake of serial attacks in the US.

In the first 24 hours of what inevitably will be a lengthy investigation, as authorities poured an extra 1000 police and national guardsmen into the streets and transport hubs of New York City, investigators were wary of declaring any of the attacks to be acts of terrorism – in the sense of them being deliberate foreign orchestrations. But some political talking heads did precisely that.

Investigators are vetting both statements of responsibility.

RASHID UMAR ABBASI/REUTERS New York City Police Department officers near the site of the blast.

The claim by Isis, issued on the Islamic State associated Amaq News Agency, was in keeping with those that followed a series of recent and seemingly spontaneous "lone-wolf" attacks in Europe and the slaughter in two American massacres – in San Bernardino in December and in Orlando in June, neither of which has revealed direct organisational links to Isis.

Minutes before the twin bomb attack in New York on Saturday evening, an off-duty police office killed a knife-wielding attacker after he randomly stabbed eight people in a shopping mall at St Cloud, about 110km north west of Minneapolis.

RASHID UMAR ABBASI With New York Governor Andrew Cuomo alongside, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen here shaking hands with a policeman, surveys the site of an explosion which occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York.

All 29 of the injured in New York have since left hospital, while of the eight hurt in St Cloud, only one remains in hospital.

The as-yet unidentified suspect in the Minnesota attack, who reportedly referred to Allah while demanding to know if his victims were Muslims, had "carried out the operation in response to calls to target citizens of countries belonging to the crusader coalition," the unverified Amaq statement claimed.

The purported gay rights claim for the bombs in the Chelsea district of lower Manhattan, comes out of left field.

POOL A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, USA.

At a time of unprecedented political power and achievement for the American LGBTQ community, its author claims there will be more attacks, arguing: "what if people from the LGBTQ+ community started lashing out in response to the violence and oppression we face with violence and possibly oppression?"

Meanwhile, there was no reported claim of responsibility for a pipe bomb attack – in which only one of three low-grade devices detonated in what seemed a bid to injure competitors in a military-related fun run on the New Jersey beachfront early on Saturday.

A delayed start for the event in Seaside Park, 160km south of New York, meant that no runners were in the vicinity of the explosion.

RASHID UMAR ABBASI New York City firefighters stand near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York.

The response has become a ritual.

Investigators say they'll leave no stone unturned – St Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson: "I want everyone in St Cloud to know we will be diligent and get to the bottom of this."

Community leaders are defiant – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio: "Whatever the cause, New Yorkers will not be intimidated." And politicians hedge their bets.

REUTERS The FBI is investigating a stabbing spree that left at least nine people wounded at a Minnesota mall as a "potential act of terrorism".

New Jersey Governor and Donald Trump surrogate Chris Christie, told CNN: "If you look at a number of these incidents, you can call them whatever you want. They are terrorism, though. There's no doubt about that. They are terrorism."

Doing the rounds of the Sunday morning talk shows, Christie said the pipe bomb attack in Seaside Park was "clearly an act of terrorism, we just don't know who was responsible. It was done to terrorise the people in New Jersey".

Both Mayor de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil were more reticent, refraining from using the T-word – and pleading for time to allow investigators do their work.

The FBI is investigating a stabbing spree that left at least nine people wounded at a Minnesota mall as a "potential act of terrorism."

Christie was being shadowed on the shows by Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine, who adopted Hillary Clinton's "let the investigators do their work" approach of Saturday evening, which was read as a rebuke to Trump for his categoric claim within minutes of the Chelsea blast that it was a bomb.

Seeking to counter Trump's claim to be "the law and order candidate" and to leverage Clinton's experience in government, Kaine told CNN's State of the Union that the New York blast "raises the stakes on the need to be really, really smart in dealing with challenges like this, both with the law enforcement community but also to make sure we're doing what we can to stop any lone wolf attacks in the United States."

On NBC's Meet the Press, he amplified: "It's really important. And I would say experience really matters."

Minnesota police say a man made references to "Allah" before going on a stabbing spree at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud which left eight people wounded. Mana Rabiee reports.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo declared the Chelsea bombs "an act of terror," but in their official statements, state, city and investigative officials revealed little to advance the understanding of the attack or attacks in a rattled city.

But Cuomo pulled the terrorism punch, by adding as he visited the scene of the crime: "But it's not linked to international terrorism … in other words, we find no ISIS connection."

The same NYPD and FBI expert investigators are probing the Chelsea bombs – the one that exploded on West 23th Street and another they describe as "a viable device" that failed to detonate on nearby West 27rd Street. But despite all four attacks happening in the same 24-hour window, there are no links yet between the Chelsea bombs and the attacks on New Jersey and Minnesota.

The powerful device on West 23th Street exploded in or next to a small dumpster, spraying shrapnel and causing significant but superficial damage to nearby buildings – none of which has revealed clues to the attacker's rationale.

"We don't understand the target or the significance of it," a police official told The New York Times.

"It's by a pile of dumpsters on a random sidewalk."

Similarly, they have video of a man crossing "the street in the direction of where the device was found [on West 23th Street]," but not of the device being positioned.

As is the case with the unexploded pressure-cooker device on West 27th Street, there are no likely iconic targets. And if only in terms of inflicting maximum damage and injury, any of the area's bustling bars, restaurants and stores would have been better targets.

In a sense, the most powerful impact of the four incidents, was an unnerving image of the pressure-cooker device found on the pavement on West 27th Street, because the same kind of device was used in the 2013 Boston marathon bombing, in which six died and hundreds were injured.

Since the of September 11, New Yorkers have been alert and have been spared the horror of a successful terrorist attack – the nearest they came was in 2010, when a vehicle loaded with propane, petrol and fireworks was found in Times Square, seeming already in the process of detonation, but which failed to explode.