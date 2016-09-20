Device explodes near New Jersey train station while FBI investigates

One News An explosive device went off in a New Jersey train station as the New York bomb squad was attempting to disarm it with a robot.

A suspicious device found in a trash can near a train station in the US city of New Jersey exploded early on Monday (local time) as a bomb squad was attempting to disarm it with a robot, officials said.

Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said the FBI was working to disarm one of five devices found in the same bag in a trash can by two men at around 8.30am Sunday near the Elizabeth train station.

The men had reported seeing wires and a pipe coming out of the package, Bollwage said.

Chris Bollwage/Twitter FBI Bomb Squad is on scene and continuing the investigation at the train station in Midtown Elizabeth.

There was no immediate report of injuries or damage. The mayor warned that other explosions were expected.

Thunderous explosion that seemed to startle many police + sent others running heard in Elizabeth, NJ train station pic.twitter.com/2asA2fa7rb — Kevin Clamato (@KevinClamato) September 19, 2016

Armed with a search warrant, FBI agents and police converged on an apartment above a fried chicken restaurant near the train station before 6 a.m. Monday. The apartment is linked to a man wanted for questioning in Saturday night's New York City bombing, which injured 29.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, has lived at that address. He is a naturalised citizen from Afghanistan, the FBI said.

New Jersey Transit service trains resumed service on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line at 5.30am Monday, but they faced residual delays because service was suspended after the devices were found.

Elizabeth, NJ mayor says 5 devices were left in a single backpack. Had "bomb" went of "it would have certainly killed/injured many". — Miguel Almaguer (@Miguelnbc) September 19, 2016

Amtrak was operating on a modified schedule.

Train passengers reported being stuck on Amtrak and NJ Transit trains for hours Sunday night, while some trains moved in reverse to let passengers off at other stations. Amtrak said 2,400 passengers were affected and trains were being brought in to other stations for people to get other transportation.

It wasn't clear when the Elizabeth station would be open, a threat to cause major issues on the Monday morning commute into New York.

The discovery of the suspicious package came a day after the explosion in Manhattan and an unexploded pressure-cooker device was found four blocks away in New York City. Also Saturday, a pipe bomb exploded about an hour from the Elizabeth train station in Seaside Park, New Jersey, forcing the cancellation of a military charity 5K run.

Investigators didn't immediately comment on whether they thought the Elizabeth incident was connected to either of the two blasts.

Bollwage said that he wasn't willing to say that Elizabeth had become a target and that it was possible that someone worried about the authorities was trying to get rid of the package.

"I'm extremely concerned for the residents of the community, but more importantly extremely concerned for everyone in the state and country where someone can just go and drop a backpack into a garbage can that has multiple explosives in it," Bollwage said.

"You have to wonder how many people could have been hurt."

