Explosion at US train station

Device near train station explodes while FBI investigates

Chris Bollwage/Twitter FBI Bomb Squad is on scene and continuing the investigation at the train station in Midtown Elizabeth.

A suspicious device found in a trash can near a New Jersey train station exploded early Monday (lcoal time) as a bomb squad was attempting to disarm it with a robot officials said.

Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said that the FBI was working to disarm one of five devices found in the same bag, which was discovered in a trash can by two men around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, near the Elizabeth train station on the Northeast Corridor rail line. The men had reported seeing wires and a pipe coming out of the package, Bollwage said.



There was no immediate report of injuries or damage. A message left with the FBI wasn't immediately returned. The mayor warned that other explosions were expected.

Thunderous explosion that seemed to startle many police + sent others running heard in Elizabeth, NJ train station pic.twitter.com/2asA2fa7rb — Kevin Clamato (@KevinClamato) September 19, 2016

New Jersey Transit service was suspended early Monday between Newark Liberty Airport and Elizabeth, and New Jersey-bound Amtrak trains were being held at New York Penn Station, officials said.

Train passengers reported being stuck on Amtrak and NJ Transit trains for hours Sunday night, while some trains moved in reverse to let passengers off at other stations.

The discovery of the suspicious package comes a day after an explosion in Manhattan injured 29 people, and an unexploded pressure-cooker device was found four blocks away. Also Saturday, a pipe bomb exploded about an hour from the Elizabeth train station in Seaside Park, New Jersey, forcing the cancellation of a military charity 5K run. Officials said it didn't appear that those two incidents were connected, though they weren't ruling anything out.

Elizabeth, NJ mayor says 5 devices were left in a single backpack. Had "bomb" went of "it would have certainly killed/injured many". — Miguel Almaguer (@Miguelnbc) September 19, 2016

