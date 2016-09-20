NYC blast suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami 'very friendly', worked in family takeaway shop

REUTERS A conscious man, believed to be New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami is, loaded into an ambulance after a shoot-out with police.

The man taken into custody for questioning about bombings in New York and New Jersey lived with his family above a restaurant owned by his father, a few miles from Newark Liberty International Airport.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, a naturalised US citizen from Afghanistan, worked at First American Fried Chicken in Elizabeth, New Jersey, one customer said.

"He's a very friendly guy, that's what's so scary,'' said Ryan McCann of Elizabeth.

REUTERS A New Jersey mayor says an Afghan-American man sought in connection with a bombing that wounded more than two dozen people in New York has been arrested in Linden, New Jersey.

A US law enforcement official said Monday that Rahami had been taken into custody after a shootout in Linden, New Jersey.

SUPPLIED Ahmad Khan Rahami was arrested in a shootout with police.

Neighbours had complained to Elizabeth officials that the family restaurant was a late-night nuisance.

When the city passed an ordinance requiring it to close early, Rahami's father and two brothers sued the city, Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said.

They claimed they and their business were targeted because they are Muslims.

EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS Ahmad Khan Rahami worked in his family's takeaway store, and lived in an apartment above it.

In the lawsuit, Mohammad Ruhami and two of his sons alleged that starting in July 2008, Elizabeth police and city officials improperly tried to restrict the their fast-food restaurant's hours.

Ahmad Khan Rahami was not part of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was terminated in 2012 after Mohammad Ruhami pleaded guilty to blocking police from enforcing the restriction. The city was fighting the claims.

SUPPLIED Ahmad Khan Rahami was wanted for questioning over a succession of blasts in New York and New Jersey.

The family claimed that baseless citations were issued against them, spawned by complaints filed by residents who disliked them and made anti-Muslim comments to them.

