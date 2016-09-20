US high school girls basketball team under fire for ‘racist’ poster

The poster for Clarke High School's upcoming basketball season was seen as presenting a stereotype of Native American culture.

The designer of a poster which depicted a US girls' basketball team in Native American dress has apologised after a backlash.

Iowa's Clarke High School team uses "Indians" as their school mascot.

The poster featured the female players dressed up as Native Americans, complete with traditional headdresses and face paint, KCCI.com said.

The bottom part of the poster showed the girls performing a tribal dance in front of a totem pole, which was topped with a basketball ring.

READ MORE:

* Real Housewives of Auckland: Lessons in racism and snobbery

* Disney's Moana accused of cultural appropriation

* MP: Disney Maui gives Polynesian kids bad message

* Coronation Street slammed for 'casual racism'

* Guy Williams: The quiet racism of New Zealand

* Diversity outcry is 'racist to whites', says nominee Charlotte Rampling

* Hollywood's biggest racial casting controversies

The Iowa Commission on Native American Affairs said:

"The poster misused symbols representing a native culture and spirituality in a disrespectful way. This is a young team that probably did not intentionally mean to be disrespectful; they may not realise that portraying a racial minority group in a stereotypical manner is not appropriate.

"We hope that the school and other individuals recognise that this poster reinforces and perpetuates offensive imagery and stereotypes of our culture."

Arminda Cosner, a parent of one of the girls on the team, argued the poster was intended to send an "empowering message".

"These girls are representing being ready for the season to come up, being ready and even nowadays it's an empowering message for women all over and these young women are doing it."

The photographer who created the poster apologised in the wake of the backlash.

"Thank you to all that have let us know that it was offensive to them. At no point would we have created a poster to intentionally disrespect or offend anyone," the apology read.

"The intention of each and every one of our images is to encourage the subjects to feel good about themselves and to inspire others through art.

"It was a mistake on our part to create a poster that offends other cultural practices, their dress and in general. We respectfully removed the image from our site yesterday. We are very sorry."

The poster was being reviewed, KCCI said.