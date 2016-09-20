Guess who's backing Clinton?

George Bush Sr backs Hillary Clinton - reports

JASON REED Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, photographed here with his wife Barbara in 2007, is reportedly planning to vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton at the November election.

Former US President George W. Bush Sr plans to vote for Hillary Clinton in November, according to a member of another famous political family, the Kennedys.

A report by Politico said that Bush, 92, had intended to stay silent on the White House race between Clinton and Donald Trump, but that on Monday, former Maryland lieutenant governor and daughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, said in a Facebook post that former Republican president told her he's voting for Clinton.

She is reported as having posted a photo with the former president to Facebook, captioned: "The President told me he's voting for Hillary!!".

Looks like he may be voting for Hillary Clinton.

Later, in an telephone interview with Politico, Townsend said she met with the former president in Maine on Monday, where she said he had told her he was voting for a Democrat. "That's what he said," she toldPolitico.

Asked about Townsend's post, a Bush spokesman Jim McGrath did not confirm or deny the claim, but in an email replied: "The vote President Bush will cast as a private citizen in some 50 days will be just that: a private vote cast in some 50 days. He is not commenting on the presidential race in the interim."

READ MORE:

* With few Republican friends, Donald Trump invites stars to party convention

* Former Bush advisor 'will vote for Hillary Clinton'

MORE TO COME

- SMH