Mint worker's gross gold heist

Worker at Canadian Mint accused of smuggling CA$180K of gold in his rectum

WIKI COMMONS Nuggets of Canadian gold are known as pucks, and are biscuit-sized.

An employee at the Royal Canadian Mint has been accused use of using a time-honoured prison trick to smuggle about CA$180,000 ($NZ186,000) in gold from the fortress-like facility.

He hid the precious metal up his bum.

Leston Lawrence, 35, is standing trial in Ontario for several charges, including theft, laundering the proceeds of crime, possession of stolen property and breach of trust, reported The Ottawa Citizen.

The court heard Leston, of Ottawa, took several biscuit-sized nuggets of gold - called pucks - to a gold buyers outlet at a local mall, where he was paid approximately CA$6800 (NZ$7057) for each of them.

He then deposited the cheques at the Royal Bank in the same mall.

READ MORE:

* Hospital staff disciplined over eel-up-bottom x-ray

* Swallowing sword mind over matter

* Beware a battery in your bowel

A bankteller became suspicious at the size and number of Ottawa Gold Buyers cheques Lawrence was depositing, and his request to wire money out of the country. She then noticed on his account profile that he worked at the Mint. The first red flag was up and she alerted bank security.

The Royal Canadian Mint was also notified, prompting an investigation. A search warrant was issued and investigators found four Mint-style pucks in Lawrence's safety deposit box, the court heard

They also found a container of Vaseline in his locker. It was the suggested to the court a gold puck hidden in an anal cavity might not be detectable by the handheld security wands used at the Mint.

The ick factor aside, the case threw an illuminating look at security measures at the Mint.

"Appalling," said defence lawyer Gary Barnes, who described the Crown's case as an underwhelming collection of circumstantial evidence.

"This is the Royal Canadian Mint, your Honour, and one would think they should have the highest security measures imaginable," Barnes said in his closing submission.

"And here the gold is left sitting around in open buckets."

Records revealed that between November 27, 2014 and March 12, 2015, 18 pucks had been stolen and sold. Together with dozens of gold coins that were redeemed, the total value of the suspected theft was estimated to be $179,015.

The defence said The Crown was not able to conclusively prove the gold in Lawrence's possession actually came from inside the Mint, as it had no markings. Also, apparently, no gold had been reported missing.

However, The Crown was able to show the pucks perfectly fitted the Mint's custom-made "dipping spoon", used to scoop molten gold during the production process.

Lawrence was an operator in the refinery section, and one of his duties was to scoop gold from buckets so it could be tested for purity.

The great mystery that went unanswered at trial, however, was this: how did the gold get out of the Mint?

Court was told Lawrence set off the metal detector at an exit from the "secure area" with more frequency than any other employee — save those with metal medical implants. When that happened, the procedure was to do a manual search with a hand-held wand, a search that he always passed.

"We do have compelling evidence," countered Crown attorney David Friesen, of someone "secreting (gold) on his person and taking it out of the Mint."

The judge will reserve his decision until November 9.

- Stuff