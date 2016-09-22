A civilian has been shot dead in a second night of unrest in North Carolina
One person has been shot dead in a second night of unrest in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials said.
The shooting occurred as police in riot gear fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a demonstration against the fatal police shooting of a black man who officers said had refused their orders to drop a handgun.
Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney confirmed the fatality, but he did not identify the person. The man was not shot by a police officer, the city of Charlotte said on Twitter.
A short time later, police began firing flash grenades at protesters who were throwing fireworks at them. They then fired tear gas at the hundreds of protesters, dispersing most of the crowd.
With officials refusing to release any video of the Tuesday shooting of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott, anger built as two starkly different versions emerged: Police say Scott disregarded repeated demands to drop his gun, while neighbourhood residents say he was holding a book, not a weapon, as he waited for his son to get off the school bus.
The killing inflamed racial tensions in a city that seemed to have steered clear of the troubles that engulfed other places.
The latest trouble began with a peaceful rally that turned violent after several hundred demonstrators marched through downtown with brief stops at a black church, police headquarters and a large entertainment venue called the EpiCentre.
As they approached downtown Charlotte's central intersection, protesters confronted a column of patrol cars and officers lining the road about a block from the Omni Charlotte Hotel, and began to surround groups of police and their vehicles.
At that point, police unleashed volleys of rubber bullets, tear gas and flash- bang grenades to disperse the protesters, who began hurling fireworks and debris at officers outside the hotel.
Protesters were also seen looting a convenience store after smashing its windows.
Sixteen officers were injured late on Tuesday and early Wednesday (US time) as police in riot gear clashed with demonstrators who hurled stones, set fires and briefly blocked an interstate highway.
"We are tired of people, especially police, killing our black men," Blanche Penn, a longtime community activist, said at Wednesday evening's rally, where the mood began as resolute but peaceful.
"Charlotte has always been quiet. But now it's time to be loud."
Scott's wife, Rakeyia, issued a statement describing her family as "devastated" and appealing for calm, adding, "we have more questions than answers about Keith's death."
Officer Brentley Vinson, who shot Scott, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases. Vinson has been with the department for two years.
