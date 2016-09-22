A civilian has been shot dead in a second night of unrest in North Carolina

One person has been shot dead in a second night of unrest in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials said.

The shooting occurred as police in riot gear fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a demonstration against the fatal police shooting of a black man who officers said had refused their orders to drop a handgun.

Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney confirmed the fatality, but he did not identify the person. The man was not shot by a police officer, the city of Charlotte said on Twitter.

JASON MICZEK People protesting the police shooting of Keith Scott.

A short time later, police began firing flash grenades at protesters who were throwing fireworks at them. They then fired tear gas at the hundreds of protesters, dispersing most of the crowd.

JASON MICZEK People gather at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets in uptown Charlotte,

With officials refusing to release any video of the Tuesday shooting of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott, anger built as two starkly different versions emerged: Police say Scott disregarded repeated demands to drop his gun, while neighbourhood residents say he was holding a book, not a weapon, as he waited for his son to get off the school bus.

ONE News The man in the white shirt stood defiantly between the groups as violence intensified, sparked by a fatal police shooting.

The killing inflamed racial tensions in a city that seemed to have steered clear of the troubles that engulfed other places.

The latest trouble began with a peaceful rally that turned violent after several hundred demonstrators marched through downtown with brief stops at a black church, police headquarters and a large entertainment venue called the EpiCentre.

As they approached downtown Charlotte's central intersection, protesters confronted a column of patrol cars and officers lining the road about a block from the Omni Charlotte Hotel, and began to surround groups of police and their vehicles.

ADAM RHEW/CHARLOTTE MAGAZINE VIA REUTERS Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At that point, police unleashed volleys of rubber bullets, tear gas and flash- bang grenades to disperse the protesters, who began hurling fireworks and debris at officers outside the hotel.

Protesters were also seen looting a convenience store after smashing its windows.

Sixteen officers were injured late on Tuesday and early Wednesday (US time) as police in riot gear clashed with demonstrators who hurled stones, set fires and briefly blocked an interstate highway.

ADAM RHEW/CHARLOTTE MAGAZINE VIA REUTERS Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, Us

"We are tired of people, especially police, killing our black men," Blanche Penn, a longtime community activist, said at Wednesday evening's rally, where the mood began as resolute but peaceful.

"Charlotte has always been quiet. But now it's time to be loud."

STRINGER Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, US.

Scott's wife, Rakeyia, issued a statement describing her family as "devastated" and appealing for calm, adding, "we have more questions than answers about Keith's death."

Officer Brentley Vinson, who shot Scott, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases. Vinson has been with the department for two years.

REUTERS Clashes erupt in Charlotte, North Carolina, after police fatally shot a 43-year-old black man they said had a gun when officers approached him. Paul Chapman reports.

