Multiple police officers injured in North Carolina protests

REUTERS Clashes erupt in Charlotte, North Carolina, after police fatally shot a 43-year-old black man they said had a gun when officers approached him. Paul Chapman reports.

Up to 12 police have been injured in protests in Charlotte, North Carolina in the US, following the fatal shooting of a man they say was armed.

The injuries come as tensions flare in Charlotte,on Tuesday (local time) after police fatally shot a black man in the parking lot of an apartment complex, saying he got out of his car armed with a gun as officers approached him, Reuters reported.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and pronounced dead.

ADAM RHEW/CHARLOTTE MAGAZINE VIA REUTERS Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Officer Brentley Vinson, who shot Scott, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases. Vinson has been with the department for two years.

Approximately 12 officers injured. One officer hit in face with a rock — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 21, 2016

As darkness fell on Charlotte following the shooting protesters gathered near the scene and local WSCOC-TV reported they blocked a road leading to the apartment complex as police in riot gear stood by.

ADAM RHEW/CHARLOTTE MAGAZINE VIA REUTERS Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, Us

"Demonstrators surrounded our officers who were attempting to leave the scene," the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter, adding that a "civil emergency unit" had been deployed to safely remove them.

The fatal shooting came amid an intense ongoing national debate over the use of deadly force by police, especially against young black men.

Video shows police fire tear gas as protesters confront officers in Charlotte, N.C., after deadly police shooting. https://t.co/63OncctShU pic.twitter.com/TmeXB0vchc — ABC News (@ABC) September 21, 2016

STRINGER Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, US.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has blocked access to the area, which is about a mile from the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, as protesters gathered after the shooting.

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts appealed for calm and tweeted that "the community deserves answers".

The community deserves answers and full investigation will ensue. Will be reaching out to community leaders to work together @CMPD @ncnaacp — Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor) September 21, 2016

In Tulsa, hundreds of people rallied outside police headquarters calling for the firing of police officer Betty Shelby, who shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher on Friday during a confrontation in the middle of a road that was captured on police dashcam and helicopter video.

Shelby's attorney has said Crutcher was not following the officers' commands and that Shelby was concerned because he kept reaching for his pocket as if he was carrying a weapon. An attorney representing Crutcher's family says Crutcher committed no crime and gave officers no reason to shoot him.

Local and federal investigations into that shooting are ongoing.

- Reuters, AP