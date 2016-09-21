Alleged scammer in US when challenged during call says he loves his job

Alleged fraudster stating that he is proud of his job after being called out during a scam phone call.

A shocking footage has emerged from the US of an alleged fraudster stating that he is proud of his job after being called out during a scam phone call.



The video, captured by a woman living in Hawaii, records the conversation she had with a man claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.



The man claims that there had been a miscalculation in the amount she owes, and says she'll be 'put in custody for the next 90 days' if the extra amount isn't paid.



Despite the woman pretending to be vulnerable and unable to pay the money, the man proceeds to warn her about the implications of not paying.

READ MORE:

* Woman duped by scammer had $15,000 taken from account

* Flood of scam calls about unpaid taxes prompts warning from IRD

* Expert gives scammers taste of own medicine



The woman living in Hawaii, records the conversation she had with a man claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.



She then breaks character and accosts the man about his job, asking him if he feels proud of what he does.



"We feel proud because we make so much money," he answers.

- Stuff