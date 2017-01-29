Oscar Kightley: This rooster ain't no comedy cockerel

Notions Capital/Creative Commons Donald Trump's late-night Twitter fascination has changed the way we all consume international politics.

OPINION: It's like a movie, only we're all extras in it, and it's actually real.

Of all Hollywood movie premises, one that's popped up occasionally is where, for whatever reason, the President of the United States gets replaced by a hapless normal guy who has to somehow do a good job and keep the country together, before people find out.

Kevin Kline starred in Dave in 1993. Chris Rock did his version in 2003's Head of State. These movies are comedies because the makers think this premise lends itself to comedy.

CHRIS SKELTON / FAIRAFAX NZ Oscar Kightley says Donald Trump's fascination with social media could - hopefully - be his undoing

In 2017, Donald Trump is starring in a reality version of the same premise only as the world is discovering, the jokes are starting to run dry as, to quote Ricky Baker: "s... just got real."

Mind you, now that we are in the Year of the Fire Rooster, it's perhaps no surprise that the world seems ruled by a big orange cockerel.

Being born in a year of the rooster according to the Chinese Lunar calendar, I take no great pride in comparing Trump to that most important and elegant of birds.

But these are extraordinary times. Just a week into his time as North America's 45th president, Trump has cast a giant orange shadow over the news.

There's the imminent Black Caps series against South Africa. But how can you look forward to cricket, when Trump is actually pressing ahead with all the stupid things he campaigned he would do: bring back torture, ban travel from Muslim countries, restrict abortion and build a wall longer than Aotearoa just to keep Mexicans out.

I can't even get excited about how the Blues are looking ahead of a new Super Rugby season because my next thought is that we may not be alive for the playoffs because Trump might get angry at something he saw on the news and start reaching out for the nuclear codes.

People thought it was hyperbole to talk about Trump using terms like "narcissistic psychopath", "fascist regime" and "completely insane demagogue".

But as Hollywood directing legend Rob Reiner tweeted this week: "There's no other way to say this, he's out of his f...ing mind. God help us."

It's hardly encouraging that the one positive from the past week was the hope that one day Trump will do something so terrible that he will be impeached.

Still, he has numerous supporters, otherwise he wouldn't have won the election.

And there are many who think everyone should just calm down and let Trump get on with doing things his way.

Presumably, this will be in between tweets, which is one of the reasons they like him.

New Zealand doesn't even have the luxury of being six degrees of separation away.

We're right in the thick of it thanks to the reports about controversial Silicon Valley tycoon Peter Thiel.

This extremely vocal supporter of Trump's plans for America managed to stay very quiet on the fact that he'd purchased a hideaway in New Zealand and become a citizen.

Stories from the New York Times and Washington Post quote insiders on how Trump sits in the White House at night, watching television or reading social media, and, through Twitter, issues instant judgements on what he sees.

Good grief. That sounds how I would act if I were president.

But I am relatively sane, so would never inflict that style of leadership on to the hopes and dreams of a country of more than 300 million people.

Yet this news about Trump also shows that his greatest strength could also be his greatest weakness.

He seems to be a man who cares a lot about how cool and popular he looks to the public.

Like swords, it's probably true that if you live by social media, you die by social media.

Social media no doubt played a huge part in electing Trump. It could also play a huge part in taking him down.

