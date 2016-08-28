Zika cases confirmed in Singapore

Media reports 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus in Singapore

JOSUE DECAVELE/REUTERS Zika virus is transmitted through bites from the same kind of mosquitoes that can spread other tropical diseases, like dengue fever, chikungunya and yellow fever.

Singapore has confirmed 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus, local media reported on Sunday, citing the city-state's health ministry.

The cases include 36 foreign construction workers employed at a site in Aljunied, in the southeast of the island, the Straits Times newspaper and Channel News Asia television reported.

On Saturday, the health ministry confirmed Singapore's first case of a local transmission of the virus, which in Brazil has been linked to microcephaly, a rare birth defect.

That case was also in the Aljunied area.

READ MORE:

* Hong Kong confirms first case of Zika virus

* Grieving mother urges caution over Zika

* Border security key to stopping virus

* New Zika cases in Florida

* State of Emergency in Puerto Rico over illness

Authorities have tested 124 people, primarily construction workers.

Seventy-eight have tested negative and five cases are pending, the reports said. In all, 34 patients have fully recovered.

- Reuters