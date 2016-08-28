Media reports 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus in Singapore

Zika virus is transmitted through bites from the same kind of mosquitoes that can spread other tropical diseases, like ...
JOSUE DECAVELE/REUTERS

Zika virus is transmitted through bites from the same kind of mosquitoes that can spread other tropical diseases, like dengue fever, chikungunya and yellow fever.

Singapore has confirmed 41 cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus, local media reported on Sunday, citing the city-state's health ministry.

The cases include 36 foreign construction workers employed at a site in Aljunied, in the southeast of the island, the Straits Times newspaper and Channel News Asia television reported.

On Saturday, the health ministry confirmed Singapore's first case of a local transmission of the virus, which in Brazil has been linked to microcephaly, a rare birth defect.

That case was also in the Aljunied area.

READ MORE:
Hong Kong confirms first case of Zika virus
Grieving mother urges caution over Zika
Border security key to stopping virus
New Zika cases in Florida
State of Emergency in Puerto Rico over illness

Authorities have tested 124 people, primarily construction workers.

Seventy-eight have tested negative and five cases are pending, the reports said. In all, 34 patients have fully recovered.

 

Ad Feedback

 - Reuters

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
world headlines

Zika cases confirmed in Singapore

How Michelle aced first lady

Rocket attack on Turkey's airport

Fugitive may have new identity

Tampering of lube dispenser at gay club

Lovebite kills teen

Trump's tracking system plans

'Can you use a different mugshot?'

Trump slammed for death comment

US nuns' killer confesses

Queen Victoria's coronet for sale

Beer thief in goalie disguise

Couple drown in car plunge

Trump's doctor confirms mental health

Nigeria launches militant offensive

Ad Feedback
special offers