NZer dies in Thailand

New Zealander dies in Thailand after fall from Bangkok hotel balcony

FACEBOOK Ross Mobbs died after falling from a hotel balcony in Thailand.

A New Zealander is dead after falling from a fourth-floor hotel balcony in Thailand after a night drinking with friends.

Ross Anthony Mobbs, 30, of Dunedin, was found dead at Bangkok's Chillax Resort about 3.30am on Tuesday (8.30am NZ Time).

It appeared he had tried to climb from his balcony to the room next door, where a friend was sleeping, when he fell to his death, a hotel spokeswoman told Stuff.

Ross Mobbs had been staying at the Bangkok hotel for four nights when the accident occurred. FACEBOOK

She said the trio of New Zealanders - Mobbs, another man, and a woman - had been drinking beer, and it was believed that Mobbs was drunk at the time.

The friends had been staying at the luxury, self-proclaimed "romantic hotel", in the riverside Khet Phra Nakhon district, since August 26.

The spokeswoman said the group hadn't caused any trouble during their stay.

Mobbs' friends had made a statement to local police, and had since checked out of their hotel.

Police translator Mine Jariyaphod said the trio were drinking in one hotel room, when the woman decided to go to sleep in the adjacent suite. Mobbs later tried to climb across to her balcony.

Jariyaphod added: "The window was not strong". It was not immediately clear whether that had contributed to Mobbs' fall.

Police had been in contact with the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok, she said.

- Stuff