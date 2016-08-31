Cop killing restaged

Cop bashing re-enacted by British DJ in Bali death case

FAIRFAX Australian couple Sara Connor and David Taylor entering Kuta beach for a reconstruction of the night Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa died.

British DJ David Taylor has re-enacted how he bashed a Balinese police officer with a broken Bintang beer bottle as the officer lay spread-eagled on the Kuta beach.

Clutching the neck of the jagged bottle, Taylor - who spent time working as a DJ in New Zealand - demonstrated how he hit the back of Wayan Sudarsa's head as the officer lay face down in the sand.

His girlfriend, Australian Sara Connor, sat under a tree and bit her nails as Taylor role-played the grisly events of the night of Sudarsa's death.

JEWEL TOPSFIELD David Taylor re-enacts the alleged murder of Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa at Kuta beach.

The disturbing scene was one of more than 40 played out from 4am on Kuta beach on Wednesday morning, with a police officer playing the victim and witnesses, and the two suspects - Connor and Taylor - playing themselves.

Kuta beach swarmed with police and media as the couple - wearing orange overalls that said "Prisoner of Denpasar police" - acted out the kiss by the edge of the sea just before 5am on Wednesday morning.

YUDI KARNAEDI Sara Connor and David Taylor recreate a kiss on the beach during a reconstruction of the death of a police office in Bali.

Taylor and Connor have been formally named suspects over Sudarsa's death and face charges including unpremeditated murder and assault.

Earlier the couple had mimed how they kissed by the edge of the water before discovering Connor's handbag had gone missing.

It was as if it was a stage production with police playing the role of the victim and witnesses playing themselves.﻿

AMELIA ROSA Taylor during the reenactment.

"Act seven: David and Sara return from the water edge, find the bag and the bottle missing," a police officer said.

An ojek (motorcycle taxi) with a Russian tourist on the back re-enacted driving past the beach and seeing the couple speak to a police officer.

Connor appeared to shake her head as she stood at the entrance of the beach.

FACEBOOK Taylor, who plays as DJ Nutzo, spent time in New Zealand.

Standing barefoot, his dreadlocks hanging down his back, Taylor later mimed how he had frisked Sudarsa.

"Act 13, the victim pushed David," a police officer said.

COUPLE KEPT SEPARATE

AMILIA ROSA/FAIRFAX Taylor being taken to Sanglah Hospital in Bali.

The couple, who have formally been named suspects and face charges including unpremeditated murder and assault, have been kept separate at Denpasar police station so they can not corroborate their stories.

The differences seem to centre around Connor's level of involvement in the fight during which Taylor has confessed to bashing police officer Wayan Sudarsa.

Connor's legal team insist she was trying to separate Taylor and Sudarsa in order to "protect the victim".

But Taylor's lawyer Haposan Sihombing suggested she played a greater role and her involvement was to stop Taylor being overwhelmed by Sudarsa.

"Sara's hair was pulled, his [David's] hair was pulled, Sara was also bitten," Sihombing said.

"Based on my client's statement they did it together. Because they are under the influence of the drink. What's clear was that Sara was there."

Denpasar police station Hadi Purnomo said there was a "slight difference" in the statements but "all will be seen" after the reconstruction.

LEGAL PROCESS IN BALI

The couple will then be interrogated over the differences in a procedure known as "the confrontation".

Purnomo also said the couple had undergone blood tests - which included a test for drugs - but police were yet to obtain the results.

Asked last week if any drugs were involved, lawyer Erwin Siregar said: "No, no, no, no drugs, no drugs involved".

Taylor faced a psychological test on Monday, to determine if he was mentally capable of committing the alleged crime, and then further interrogation.

One of his lawyers, Yan Erick Sihombing, said Taylor had admitted taking Sudarsa's mobile phone, which is yet to be found, because he "panicked".

"He said he didn't know why he took it, because he was panicked, scared, so it was a chain of reaction."

Asked whether he panicked because he thought the victim had died, Sihombing said his statement did not say whether he knew the victim had died or just thought he had passed out.

"What he knew is that the victim had stopped moving."

NEW ZEALAND CONNECTION

As DJ Nutzo, Taylor came to New Zealand to perform at a winter solstice party in New Zealand in 2010.

Nutzo's blog says he also reached the final of Decknology in 2010 in Christchurch.

Decknology is the main DJ competition in the South Island.

On a 'Career of the Nutzo' page on Taylor's blog, his bio says he played many British music festivals, including Glastonbury, squat parties and held residencies in clubs in the United Kingdom.

- Sydney Morning Herald