The search for David Sneddon

Was David Sneddon kidnapped, brainwashed and made to become North Korean leader's tutor?

HELPFINDDAVID.COM David Sneddon disappeared in 2004.

The picture shows a young man smiling, ready to take on the world.

David Sneddon was 24 and was already on a journey that would take him to the Yunnan Province in southwestern China near the Tibetan border.

The US student took photos of himself in rice paddy fields, in rivers and near the tourist trail called Tiger Leaping Gorge.

HELPFINDDAVID.COM Chinese authorities theorized that David fell to his death in Tiger Leaping Gorge

But on August 14, 2004 after leaving a Korean restaurant in the town of Shangri-La, Sneddon was never heard from again.

KCNA/REUTERS North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Chinese authorities initially thought he had slipped and fallen down a canyon but his body was never found and he remains the only American to disappear in China without an explanation since the 1970s.*

His parents, Roy and Kathleen, searched desperately to find him - they set up a website and Facebook group, they spoke to politicians and visited the region where he disappeared, all in the hope of finding out what happened. But now, 12 years after David disappeared, it appears their prayers of finding him alive have been answered.

A group called South Korea's Abductees' Family Union claim to have located Sneddon, saying he was kidnapped by North Korea, brainwashed and then made to become a tutor to the then-heir of the communist state Kim Jong Un.

What's more, he is also married with two children, reports Yahoo News Japan.

His parents are understandably relieved.

"We just knew in our heart that he was alive, so we had to keep fighting," reports the Daily Mail.

It is thought Sneddon was targeted while in South Korea working at a Mormon mission.



Now Roy and Kathleen face a new fight - to get David home.

"Our goal is to ensure that the US government does everything possible to investigate his likely abduction and secure his safe return to the US," Roy wrote on helpfinddavid.com.

"Join with us as well in regular prayers in behalf of David and the North Korean people who languish under the regime of the DPRK."

* source: helpfinddavid.com.

