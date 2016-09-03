12 killed in Philippines explosion

Explosion in Philippine president's home city kills 12

REUTERS An explosion at a market in the hometown of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, killed at least 12 people and wounded dozens more as Duterte was visiting the city

An explosion at a market in the home city of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte killed at least 12 people on Friday night (Saturday NZ Time) and wounded dozens more, officials said, but the cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Duterte was in Davao on Friday, but was safe and at a police station after the explosion, his son Paolo Duterte, who is vice mayor of the city, told Reuters.

The incident took place at a street market outside the high-end Marco Polo hotel in Davao, in the southern Philippines, a military spokesman told reporters by phone. A police official said at least 24 people had been taken to hospital.

REUTERS TV A view of the site of a blast in Davao City, Philippines, where 10 people were killed.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, speaking to CNN Philippines, described the blast as an "unspecified explosion".

LEAN DAVAL JR/REUTERS Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was safe after an explosion at a night market in his home city Davao, which killed 10 people and wounded dozens.

Duterte's son Paolo told Reuters his father was far from the location of the blast when the explosion took place. Duterte had earlier given a televised news conference in the city.

Five men and five women were killed, Paolo Duterte said.

Duterte is hugely popular in Davao, having served as its mayor for more than 22 years before his stunning national election win in May, garnered from the popularity of a promised war on drugs that has killed more than 2000 people since he took office on June 30.

The explosion was outside a hotel that Duterte visits frequently. Duterte had earlier on Friday shrugged off rumours of a plot to assassinate him, saying such threats were to be expected.

Davao is located in Mindanao, a large southern island beset by decades of Islamist insurgency. However, the city itself has been largely peaceful in recent years.

- Reuters