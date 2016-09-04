Bumpy start to Obama's China trip, beginning with the stairs video

RUPTLY

If President Barack Obama was hoping for a graceful start to his final trip to Asia as commander in chief, this wasn't it.

A confrontation between a White House aide and a Chinese official, and other diplomatic dust-ups were out in the open from the moment Air Force One landed in Hangzhou, site of an economic summit.

The first sign of trouble: There was no staircase for Obama to exit the plane and descend on the red carpet. Obama used an alternative exit.

US President Barack Obama arrives at Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit.
DAMIR SAGOLJ

US President Barack Obama arrives at Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit.

On the tarmac, a quarrel broke out between a presidential aide and a Chinese official who demanded the journalists travelling with Obama be prohibited from getting anywhere near him. It was a breach of the tradition observed whenever the American president arrives in a foreign place.

READ MORE:
Obama ignores Chinese warning, meets Dalai Lama 
Barack Obama doesn't disappoint at final star-studded correspondents' dinner
Obama to visit New Zealand after he leaves office
Barack Obama's brutal assessment of the rise of Donald Trump

 

 

When the White House official insisted the US would set the rules for its own leader, her Chinese counterpart shot back.

"This is our country! This is our airport!'' the Chinese official yelled.

Also, a Chinese official tried to keep Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, away from her boss.

Ad Feedback

Rice seemed less than amused by the incident when asked about it by a reporter.

"They did things that weren't anticipated,'' she said.

Later, two Chinese officials - one working to assist the American delegation - had to be physically separated after trying to hit each other outside an event.

 - AP

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
world headlines

Bumpy start to Obama's China trip video

Crew's giant black slug encounter

Woozy patient shoots self

Father found, mystery remains video

Did fracking cause US quake?

Airbnb 'junkie den' nightmare video

Uzbekistan's 'jailed princess'

US, China ratify climate deal

Wrong car to tailgate

Toddler or offender?

'This isn't satire, it's garbage'

Bizarre family mystery takes new turn

Hermine tears through Florida video

College rapist released video

Morgue mix-ups 'a tragedy'

Ad Feedback
special offers