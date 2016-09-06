Super typhoons becoming more powerful and more frequent, new study finds

REUTERS Japanese media report 11 people killed as Typhoon Lionrock brings heavy rain and flooding to northern Japan.

The most destructive categories of tropical storms to strike the heavily populated regions of east Asia are becoming more intense and increasing as much as four-fold in frequency because of climate change, according to new research by US-based scientists.

Since the late 1970s, typhoons making land in a region stretching from Vietnam and the Philippines to Korea and Japan have become 12 per cent to 15 per cent more intense.

Those hitting south-east Asia with a category 4 or 5 strength have more than doubled in number, with the increase even more for China and Taiwan and regions north, the paper published in Nature Geoscience on Tuesday found.

CHINA STRINGER NETWORK A wave from Typhoon Chan-hom hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China in July 2015.

The increase in sea-surface temperature is key to providing extra energy to tropical storms, with the outcome for the megacities of the region looking grimmer.

KYODO A home for the elderly is damaged by a flood triggered by Typhoon Lionrock in Japan.

For eastern Asia, the strongest storms are now as many as four or more a year compared with about one a year three decades ago, the researchers found.

"The intensification is strongest for typhoons that tend to make landfall because of the stronger warming of the coastal waters near east and south-east Asia," said Wei Mei, a researcher in the department of marine sciences at the University of South Carolina and co-author of the paper.

Additional warming is expected to intensify the storms, particularly in some of east Asia's main economic centres, Mei said: "The typhoons striking mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea will intensify further because of the faster warming of waters of 20 degrees north."

WILLIAM HONG/REUTERS People look on as waves from Typhoon Chan-hom hit Wenling, Zhejiang province, China.

The paper's release comes just days after China and the United States used the backdrop of the G20 leaders summit in east China's Hangzhou city to announce the world's two biggest carbon emitters would formally ratify the Paris climate agreement.

"Our response to climate change bears on the future of our people and the wellbeing of mankind," Xi Jinping, China's president, said.

This year is well on course to becoming the hottest year on record with preliminary data for August revealing yet another month with record-breaking warmth in a row.

KYODO Typhoon Lionrock in Japan left homes under water.

The north-west Pacific basin has both the largest data set of super typhoon-strength storms and the clearest trend towards intensification as the planet warms, Steve Turton, an adjunct professor at the Central Queensland University, said.

This year has also been an active one for the region.

By contrast, the trends are not being replicated so far in the south-west Pacific, northeast of New Zealand and Australia.

"In the Australian region, it's pretty flat," Turton said. "We are not seeing any trends at all."

That outcome, though, is expected to change.

"With global warming of the oceans and atmosphere, we can expect tropical cyclones to increase in frequency and intensity in all the basins," Turton said.

Apart from the social and economic consequences of more intense storms, ecosystems such as forests are likely to suffer more destruction and take longer to recover or favour species more able to cope with disruption, he said.

For hilly regions, such as Hong Kong or elsewhere in the storm tracks, populated areas may become more exposed to landslides from the intensifying storms, he said.

