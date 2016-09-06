Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte: 'Son of a bitch' remark wasn't mean to offend

Ruptly Philippine President lets loose a “son of a bitch” comment in Manila as he rejects being answerable to the United States.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday pulled back after letting slip a foul remark during a tirade about how the Philippines was not beholden to the United States.

The flap over Duterte's colourful remarks started when a reporter asked how he intended to explain the extrajudicial killings of drug dealers to the US President.

In characteristically untactful fashion, Duterte responded: "I am a president of a sovereign state and we have long ceased to be a colony. I do not have any master except the Filipino people. You must be respectful.

LEAN DAVAL JR/REUTERS The Philippines Presidential office said in a statement it regretted if the "strong comments ... came across as a personal attack on the US president".

"Do not just throw questions. Putang ina I will swear at you in that forum," he said, using a common Tagalog cuss phrase which translates to "son of a bitch".

The US responded by cancelling a scheduled meeting with Duterte on the sidelines of a three-day regional summit of 18 world leaders in Laos, which began on Tuesday.

In a statement read out on Tuesday by his spokesman, Duterte said his "strong comments" to certain questions by a reporter "elicited concern and distress, we also regret it came across as a personal attack on the US president".

"We look forward to ironing out differences arising out of national priorities and perceptions, and working in mutually responsible ways for both countries," the statement said.

Duterte has earlier cursed at the Pope and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

"Who is he (Obama) to confront me?" Duterte said, adding the Philippines had not received an apology from the US for atrocities committed during its colonisation of the Philippines.

He pointed to the killing of Muslim Moros more than a century ago during a US pacification campaign in the southern Philippines, blaming the wounds of the past as "the reason why (the south) continues to boil" with separatist insurgencies.

When asked about his language, he once replied: "For every profanity there's a story behind it. People should go beyond my cussing."

Last week, Duterte said he was ready to defend his bloody crackdown on illegal drugs, which has sparked concern from the US and other countries.

Duterte said he would demand that Obama allow him to first explain the context of his crackdown before engaging the US President in a discussion of the deaths.

More than 2,000 suspected drug pushers and users have been killed since Duterte launched a war on drugs after taking office on June 30.

- Agencies, Sydney Morning Herald