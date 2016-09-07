Tourist paralysed fleeing sex attacker

US woman breaks back 'fleeing sex attacker' in Thailand

HANNAH GAVIOS/FACEBOOK Hannah Gavios is in hospital in Thailand after breaking her back while fleeing from a sex attacker.

An American tourist in Thailand has broken her back after falling 50-metres down a cliff fleeing a sex attacker.

New Yorker Hannah Gavios, 23, met her attacker, a tourist shop worker, after she became lost in the dark on Railay Beach in the resort of Krabi.

She had gone to the man's workplace to ask for help getting back to her hotel around 11pm. Instead of guiding her back to safety, the shop worker led her into the jungle and up a hilly path, the Daily Mail reported.

The man then grabbed her, held her down and tried to take her clothes off, Gavios said.

"I started punching him in the face and beating him up and biting off his ear. I was biting his ear so hard it almost came off. His ear was half torn off.

"He was in pain and asked me to stop, so we shook hands and he stopped but I was still nervous and he was still trying to harass me so there was no choice but to run," Gavios said.

"It was pitch black and before I knew it I was in mid air falling off a cliff," she said. "I hit my head a few times and landed with a big bump. I was screaming in pain." She couldn't move.

Her attacker - named as Apai Ruengvorn, 28 - scrambled down to her and sexually molested her while she lay helpless. "He didn't rape me but he did everything else."

He was also crying and praying. Fearing she was going to die, Gavios begged him to get help. He made a phone call and started calling but no one came.

"I was stuck with this crazy person. I was in the woods in the bushes with wild snakes crawling on me while he was still continuing to harass me," the Daily Mail quoted her saying.

"Whenever I screamed he was choking me so I had to try to keep cool and stay friendly with him," Gavios said.

"As soon as it got lighter I started calling for help. He kept saying 'no police no police'."

Ruengvorn eventually left, then returned with people who raised the alarm.

Gavios is in hospital in Phuket with a fractured spine. Her parents have flown from their New York home to be with her.

Ruengvorn has admitted the attack.

Gavios said she was glad her legs weren't broken and she hoped to return to Vietnam where she is teaching English. She hadn't had a good feeling about Ruengvorn, but having just arrived the day before after a 16-hour journey, she was tired and wanted to get to her hotel.

A relative told the New York Post Gavios was partially paralysed from the waist down, and it was unclear whether she would improve.

- Stuff