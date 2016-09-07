Indonesia wants Duterte-style crackdown

Indonesia to take a leaf from the Philippines' aggressive war on drugs

ANTARA FOTO/REUTERS Head of the Indonesia's National Narcotics Board Budi Waseso says the agency is adding weapons, investigators, technology, and sniffer dogs to its arsenal.

Inspired by the Philippines "war on drugs", Indonesia's anti-narcotics chief plans to aggressively ramp up the country's fight against drugs by bolstering its police force with more personnel and heavy weaponry.

The Southeast Asian neighbours have both declared a "war on drugs", with Indonesia stepping up executions of drug convicts, while the Philippines has launched a brutal crackdown in which hundreds of alleged drug dealers have been killed within months.

Leaders of the two countries will meet later this week in Jakarta and one of the main topics of discussion will likely be ways to wipe out the region's drug trade.

ERIK DE CASTRO/REUTERS Since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in June, some 2,400 people have been killed in his "war on drugs".

Budi Waseso, chief of Indonesia's national anti-narcotics agency (BNN), said on Tuesday that the agency was in the process of adding weapons, investigators, technology, and sniffer dogs to its arsenal as it steps up law enforcement efforts in one of the region's biggest narcotics markets.



When asked if Indonesia can be as aggressive as the Philippines in fighting drugs, Waseso said: "Yes I believe so. It can happen because (the drugs problem) in Indonesia is as bad as in the Philippines."

REUTERS Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte promises to wipe out crime and illegal drugs during his inaugural State of the Nation Address.

However, a BNN spokesman said Indonesia would not be as aggressive as its neighbour. "Our punishments have to be in accordance with our law and with national and international standards," said spokesman Slamet Pribadi.

Since the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte took office in June, some 2,400 people have been killed in his "war on drugs".

About 900 died in police operations and the rest authorities say were "deaths under investigation", a term human rights activists say is a euphemism for vigilante and extrajudicial killings.

