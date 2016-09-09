N Korea bans sarcasm

North Korea bans sarcasm to protect Kim Jong-un from insults

KCNA Government held mass meetings with residents telling them to 'Keep your mouths shut'.

North Korea has forbidden its citizens from making sarcastic comments about Kim Jong-un or his totalitarian regime in their everyday conversations.

Government officials have also been warned they will not be forgiven if they are heard being sarcastic, and even indirect criticism of the authoritarian government has been banned, Asian media reported.

Mass meetings have been held across the country to warn residents about the regime.

"One state security official personally organised a meeting to alert local residents to potential 'hostile actions' by internal rebellious elements," Radio Free Asia's Korean Services quoted a source as saying.

"The main point of the lecture was 'Keep your mouths shut'."

READ MORE:

* What's it really like to travel in North Korea

* What not to call Kim Jong Un, and other advice from a North Korean minder

* North Korea h-bomb: Kim Jong Un, funny until he's not

* Kim Jong Un's K-pop band hoped to win over China with 'friendship performances'

The caution was also issued in neighbouring Yangang Province, sources revealed.

People have been told that that sarcastic expressions such as "This is all America's fault" would constitute unacceptable criticism of the regime.

- Stuff