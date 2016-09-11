S Korea draws up war plan

South Korea draws up plan to destroy Pyongyang

REUTERS The plan is to carry out pre-emptive strikes against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the country's military leadership if any signs of an imminent use of nuclear weapons is detected or in case of a war, said an official.

South Korea has devised a plan to destroy North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, through intensive bombing if the communist regime shows signs of launching a nuclear attack.

"Every Pyongyang district, particularly where the North Korean leadership is possibly hidden, will be completely destroyed by ballistic missiles and high- explosive shells as soon as the North shows any signs of using a nuclear weapon. In other words, the North's capital city will be reduced to ashes and removed from the map," reported South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing a military official.

The details of the operation came to light after the South Korean Defence Ministry unveiled the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) plan in front of the National Assembly in response to the latest nuclear test by North Korea.

In such a scenario, South Korea will deploy its Hyunmoo 2A and Hyunmoo 2B ballistic missiles, with a range of between 300 and 500 kilometres as well as the Hyunmoo-3 cruise missiles with a range of 1000 kilometres.

In mid-August, Seoul announced its intention to significantly boost its arsenal of missiles to counter the growing military threat from North Korea.

Another source cited by Yonhap said Seoul recently set up a special unit in charge of targeting North Korea's top military leadership and "launching retaliatory attacks on them."

North Korea conducted its fifth and largest-ever nuclear test on Friday, claiming it had tested a nuclear warhead that can be fitted onto missiles.

- AAP