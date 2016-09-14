A swirling, violent monster

Super Typhoon Meranti, Earth's most violent storm since Haiyan, takes aim on Taiwan and China

NASA The Modis instrument aboard Nasa's Aqua satellite shows Super Typhoon Meranti about to clip Taiwan.

Clocking wind speeds of 300kmh, Super Typhoon Meranti, now the Earth's strongest storm of the year, is barrelling towards China.

The monster storm is the strongest recorded since 2013, when Super Typhoon Haiyan killed more than 6000 people in the Philippines. Forecasters expected the storm to skirt the southern tip of Taiwan in the morning hours of September 14.

It prompted Taiwan officials to evacuate nearly 1800 tourists from offshore islands and close some schools and offices.

The storm produced gusts of 362kmh on Tuesday morning, along with waves about 14 metres high, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.

Though predicted to weaken as it approaches land, Meranti is still expected to bring flooding rain, damaging winds and dangerous storm surge to Taiwan, according to AccuWeather.

In Taiwan, Meranti's peak impacts will be Wednesday, local time, weather.com said.

Rainfall totals could approach 76cm in the mountains of Taiwan, and could lead to significant flash flooding and mudslides, AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

There were already reports of flooding and strong winds hitting Taiwan as the storm approached the southern tip.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau issued a typhoon warning for central and southern parts of the country, including Tainan City and Kaohsiung City.

Some Taiwan residents, especially those in remote areas, are not well prepared to withstand the typhoon's strong gales, the China Post newspaper reported. Xianglan Village in Taitung, battered badly by Typhoon Nepartak in July, has not yet been fully reconstructed.



The super typhoon makes its close pass of Taiwan.

Nepartak made landfall on the southeastern shore of Taiwan as a Category 4 super typhoon with top sustained winds of 241kmh in July, killing three people.

Sustained winds of 160kmh to 190kmh are likely when Meranti nears the shore on Wednesday, resulting in downed trees and power outages, AccuWeather warned. Ferry services have already been suspended in some areas.

After impacting Taiwan, the storm will move toward mainland China by Thursday, where the potential remains for Meranti to make landfall with winds equivalent to that of a Category 3 hurricane, Douty said.

As of Wednesday, the typhoon recorded 300kmh winds for 18 straight hours, a feat only matched by two other typhoons since 1970, according to meteorologist Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University.

A typhoon become a "super typhoon" when sustained wind speeds reach 241kmh.

