OPINION: My name is Januario Bere Buti. I was born in a small village called Atabae, a remote area in the western part of East Timor.

We didn't have modern toys growing up. We played with what we had.

I started school when I was eight years old. The school was so far from my village, I had to wait until I was old enough to walk there on my own. I had to wake up very early, to prepare for school. There were no roads and transportation. I'd have to walk through the jungle and cross rivers, sometimes with the help of adults.

There are only two seasons in Timor-Leste: A dry season and a rainy season. Flooding happens often in the rainy season.

I really felt the effects of the Indonesian occupation in the 1990s, especially when I was in junior high school. Most families were involved in the struggle, as either guerrillas or clandestine, fighting for independence. Sometimes I needed to deliver food to the guerrillas in the jungle. In 1999, when the referendum result was announced, unrest began.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated to West Timor, while others fled to the jungles and mountains. Our house in Dili was totally destroyed, and the family left with nothing.

After the Australian-led International Force for East Timor arrived, everyone returned to Dili and many found they had nothing.

I come from a big family, with seven brothers and around twenty nephews and nieces. When the conflict began, two of my brothers were evacuated to West Timor and others fled. They lived in the mountains – they had no choice. There was no food or water and they had to fend for themselves for weeks.

I lost contact with my family for six months. It was very worrying. I didn't know whether they were alive or dead. Thousands were dying. Relatives of mine were killed.

I was attending seminary at the time, preparing to become a priest. The priests in Timor-Leste helped me reconnect with my family. I couldn't track down the family who had fled to Australia and Indonesia for two or three years.

I returned at the end of last year and the improvements are vast. Timor-Leste is only fourteen years old as a country and we still face many challenges. We want to forget the bad experiences and move forward, to build a better future.

Education is key to the development of Timor-Leste and has become a national priority. When we were run by the Portuguese, only a few people went to school. Under the Indonesians, there were many students but the quality of education was poor. Timor-Leste is independent now and we are starting from zero.

The curriculum for basic education is in place but now we need to improve its quality. Preschools can be found in Dili, but many districts don't yet have them. Many children still wait until age eight before attending school.

It is important for me to return home. Timor-Leste needs human resources. There is only 1.2 million people in the country. I think the people are a resource for the future. Many of us contributed in the struggle for independence. It is our responsibility to continue to build the country.

We are part of the country's history, and need to develop the country to the standard that we all want.

We needed to liberate the country, and now that it is free, we need to bring people out of poverty. There is still much to do in that struggle.

Januario Bere Buti comes from Timor-Leste but currently studies at Victoria University in Wellington. He says that education is key to his country's future and plans to return and help them rebuild.

