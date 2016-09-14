Zulmira Pinto discusses growing up in a war-torn country

OPINION: Even before I was born the Indonesian Army had exiled my parents onto a very small island, an act of vengeance against my uncles who had fought the occupation.

It was like a prison and they were kept there three years. My uncles were killed during that time. One was tortured and his body has never been discovered.

I was born two years later in a remote village. The fighting in the mountains, between the Indonesian Army and the Timor-Leste Army, was constant when I was a child.

Antti Helin Zulmira Pinto comes from Timor-Leste, the world's third youngest country. Even though the violent Indonesian Occupation disrupted her education more than once, she is now studying in New Zealand.

My parents took me and ran when I was still very young. We would hide in the jungle for nights at a time and then come back home. The army would move around, brandishing guns, and that made me feel scared. Everybody was scared.

Al Green Blackhawks in action in East Timor.

I remember my dad digging a large hole, not far from our house. And at night, when people were fighting, we would lie down, covering ourselves with leaves and branches.

I couldn't see the violence that happened in the night. My parents were protective and did all they could to hide the fighting from me. I would hear the shooting and ask my parents, "what is happening?" The next day I would see dead bodies being carried away.

The worst part for me was that my parents had to move all the time. The Indonesian Army would move us to evermore remote places, but slowly things returned back to normal.

Ed Wray East Timor flag.

Our surroundings were still very rural, far from modern life. There was only a primary school and a small community clinic with one nurse, but even so life was getting better.

Dad was a farmer, growing rice, vegetables and onions. My parents tried hard, even under immense pressure, to get us into school. They really valued education, being able to read and write, and so when I was seven, I started school.

It was 2006 when my studies were disrupted again. I was studying to become an English teacher when the civil crisis began. We had to leave our studies at university and evacuate to a safe place. Every day we listened to the gunfire and watched the fires burning.

Antti Helin Nevia Magno (left) has so much fun playing with her friends at school. At home Nevia has no balls, no toys, so the pre-school gives her and the other children much needed opportunity to play and learn motor skills.

I was deeply affected by these scenes and they continue to play on my emotions. The police and army were killing one another and we couldn't leave our homes for days.

Like everybody else in 2006, I didn't go to university for one year. Even the lecturers didn't turn up during the crisis or you would find only two or three people made it to class.

I needed to do something and so joined an organisation called Ba Futuru, meaning "for the future". They work with UNICEF. I would sing and play with the kids, anything to keep them busy.

Antti Helin Febiana Canizio, 4, poses in front of pictures the children have drawn together with their teachers. Most children of the village don't really have any drawing materials, or books in that matter, at their homes. The pre-school has opened a new visual world for them.

I came to New Zealand in 2015 and now am studying early childhood education at Waikato University. I know Timor-Leste still needs people to work for the country and education is so important.

Very few children go to pre-school in Timor-Leste. Many children don't have books, reading materials or toys, all things which they desperately need. I want to help children gain happiness and see that they are treated well and educated.

My father always tells me what happened. Sometimes when we are together, he tells me of the history so we don't forget. I can't forget the little kids in Timor-Leste.

Antti Helin Brizita Xavier Trindade, 3 years. As paper is scarce at the pre-school the children use a basket of soil to learn to draw the alphabets. Brizitta, 3, is very excited about the task.

