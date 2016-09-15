Super Typhoon Meranti hits Taiwan with 227kmh winds and torrential rain

REUTERS Eyewitness video filmed at Kaohsiung in south Taiwan shows Super Typhoon Meranti pounding residential areas.

One of the strongest storms in years has slammed into Taiwan, cutting of power to more than half a million homes and injuring five people were injured.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau warned that the Category 5 Super Typhoon Meranti threatened several southern and eastern cities, including Kaohsiung and Hualien, with strong winds, torrential rain and flooding.

Meranti, which grew in strength the closer it got to Taiwan on Wednesday night, was carrying maximum winds of 227kmh as it clipped the south of the island, the weather bureau said.

Clocking 300kph winds and 14m-high waves, Meranti is Earth's strongest storm since 2013's Haiyan.

"This typhoon is the world's strongest so far this year," weather bureau spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-yun said.

NEWSFLARE Dramatic footage has emerged of very strong winds and rain in Kaohsiung, Taiwan after Super Typhoon Meranti made landfall.

Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Centre said five people were injured, while many power lines were brought down, some by falling trees, cutting electricity to 550,000 households.

"The damage from Meranti will continue to rise as the storm slams the island," said emergency centre spokesman Li Wei-sen.

"Losses probably cannot be avoided, but we'll try to minimise casualties."

NEWSFLARE Dramatic footage has emerged of Typhoon Meranti battering a port area in Taiwan.

Trains and shipping services were disrupted, while offices and schools in Kaohsiung and other cities were closed and almost 1500 people were evacuated, the centre said.

Most domestic flights have been cancelled, including all of those from Kaohsiung airport, where international flights were also severely affected.

Taiwan will feel the full force of the typhoon through Wednesday and into Thursday before it barrels into China, meteorologists said.

China's National Marine Environment Forecasting Centre has issued its highest red alert as the storm approaches the country's eastern coast.

The typhoon will first make landfall in Fujian and Canton on Thursday and authorities have launched an emergency response programme and ordered all ships to return to port and residents to remain indoors.

The authorities have also ordered embankments of dams to be reinforced to prevent overflows.

The official China News Service said the storm could be the strongest typhoon to hit that part of China since 1969.

Typhoons are common at this time of year, picking up strength as they cross the warm waters of the Pacific and bringing fierce winds and rain when they hit land.

Meranti comes just over two months after the deadly typhoon Nepartak cut power, grounded flights and forced thousands to flee their homes across central and southern areas of Taiwan.

In 2009, Typhoon Morakot cut a swath of destruction through southern Taiwan, killing about 700 people and causing up to US$3 billion of damage.

- Agencies