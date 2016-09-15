Typhoon Meranti floods China, after blasting Taiwan with 227kmh winds

NEWSFLARE Dramatic footage has emerged of Typhoon Meranti battering a port area in Taiwan.

A powerful typhoon swept into southeastern China on Thursday after hitting Taiwan, leaving a total of two dead and dozens injured.

Weather officials in both China and Taiwan said Typhoon Meranti was the strongest storm of its kind this year. Chinese state media reported one death and one person missing, as high winds and rain shattered windows on tall buildings, knocked down trees and disrupted water supplies in China's Fujian province, causing a widespread blackout in the coastal city of Xiamen.

In Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported one person was killed and 44 were injured on the island by the storm. It said Meranti knocked out power in almost 1 million homes and water in more than 700,000.

NASA Super Typhoon Meranti on approach to Taiwan in an image from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellit.

More than 140 trains heading into southeastern China were cancelled. An 800-year-old bridge in Fujian province was one casualty of the storm; state media released video of a rapidly flowing river pushing against the bridge until it fell in.

Another video posted online shows a large, moon-shaped balloon bouncing between cars on a roadway. The balloon was an apparent decoration for Thursday's start of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival in both mainland China and Taiwan.

REUTERS Eyewitness video filmed at Kaohsiung in south Taiwan shows Super Typhoon Meranti pounding residential areas.

Chinese meteorologists downgraded Meranti from a super typhoon to a tropical depression on Thursday afternoon and said they expect it to fade further as it moves north.

Dozens of flights and train services have been cancelled, state television said, inconveniencing people at the start of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Xinhua news agency said it was the strongest typhoon to hit that part of the country since the founding of Communist China in 1949 and the strongest so far this year anywhere in the world.

NEWSFLARE Dramatic footage has emerged of very strong winds and rain in Kaohsiung, Taiwan after Super Typhoon Meranti made landfall.

Tens of thousands of people had already been evacuated as the storm approached and fishing boats called back to port.

TAIWAN SLAMMED

One person died and 38 were injured in Taiwan, the Central Emergency Operation Centre said, as the typhoon hit the southern part of the island on Wednesday night.

Meranti was a Category 5 typhoon, the strongest classification awarded by Tropical Storm Risk storm tracker, before it made landfall on the mainland and has since been downgraded to Category 2.

Meranti, which grew in strength the closer it got to Taiwan on Wednesday night, was carrying maximum winds of 227kmh as it clipped the south of the island, the weather bureau said.

"This typhoon is the world's strongest so far this year," weather bureau spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-yun said.

Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Centre said many power lines were brought down, some by falling trees, cutting electricity to 550,000 households.

"The damage from Meranti will continue to rise as the storm slams the island," said emergency centre spokesman Li Wei-sen.

Trains and shipping services were disrupted, while offices and schools in Kaohsiung and other cities were closed and almost 1500 people were evacuated, the centre said.

Typhoons are common at this time of year, picking up strength as they cross the warm waters of the Pacific and bringing fierce winds and rain when they hit land.

Meranti will continue to lose strength as it pushes inland and up towards China's commercial capital of Shanghai, but will bring heavy rain.

Taiwan will feel the full force of the typhoon through Wednesday and into Thursday before it barrels into China, meteorologists said.

China's National Marine Environment Forecasting Centre has issued its highest red alert as the storm approaches the country's eastern coast.

The typhoon will first make landfall in Fujian and Canton on Thursday and authorities have launched an emergency response programme and ordered all ships to return to port and residents to remain indoors.

The authorities have also ordered embankments of dams to be reinforced to prevent overflows.

Meranti comes just over two months after the deadly typhoon Nepartak cut power, grounded flights and forced thousands to flee their homes across central and southern areas of Taiwan.

In 2009, Typhoon Morakot cut a swath of destruction through southern Taiwan, killing about 700 people and causing up to US$3 billion of damage.

- Agencies