Man stuck between buildings, 10 floors up

NEWSFLARE Bizarre video has emerged from China of a man who managed to get stuck outside between two walls, ten stories up.

A man in China has been plucked to safety after getting stuck outside his apartment between two walls, 10 floors up.

The video, captured in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province on September 5, shows the man clinging to a fire hose as he hangs in midair.

He reportedly used the fire hose to climb up to try to get into his flat via the window, after he forgot his key.

When firefighters reached the man, he was using the fire hose to stop plunging 10 stories to the ground.

Firefighters pulled the man onto the roof of one of the buildings using the hose and he was unharmed, if a little shaky.

- Stuff