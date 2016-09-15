Indonesia ferry blast kills two, hurts 13

Supplied A Gili Cat fast boat similar to the one on which there was an explosion on Thursday.

An explosion on a ferry carrying 35 tourists between the Indonesian resort islands of Bali and Lombok has killed two people, an Indonesian and a Dutch national.

The blast took place on Thursday, just after 9.30am local time, Bali police said.

Karangasem police chief Sugeng Sudarso said all 35 passengers on board the ferry were foreigners.

There were no Australians on board the boat, according to Sudarso.

The Indonesian skipper and three crew members were uninjured.

The explosion occurred on board the Gili Cat fast boat about 200 metres from Padang Bai Harbour in Bali.

Sudarso said the skipper of the ferry said he noticed the engine smoking before the fuel tank blew up.

However, he said police were still checking out other possibilities with forensics and the bomb squad.

The injured have been taken to hospitals in Denpasar in 14 ambulances.

Sudarso said police were still investigating at the scene and the 20 passengers who were uninjured were in the Gili Cat office.

Their belongings remained on the boat.

"The passengers are still in shock. We have only managed to talk to six of them."

He said of the six, two were Dutch and four were Portuguese.

Last June, 25 passengers, including four Australians, were injured in a fire on a fast ferry travelling between Lombok and Bali

More to come

