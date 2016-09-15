Indonesia ferry blast kills two, hurts 18

Nick Ryan At least one person is dead and more than a dozen are injured after an explosion on board a boat travelling between the Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok.

Bali police have confirmed a second woman has died after an explosion on an Australian-made ferry travelling between East Bali and the Gili islands on Thursday.

The woman, a 28-year-old Austrian, died after arriving at hospital in a critical condition, according to Blahbatuh Gianyar police chief I Nyoman Sumarajaya.

Another woman, whose nationality is yet to be confirmed, also died in the blast, which occurred about 200 metres from Padang Bai harbour in East Bali, just after 9.30am local time.

Another 18 sustained injuries, some horrific. One woman had both her feet blasted off and others had both legs broken.

The blast took place on Thursday, just after 9.30am local time, Bali police said.

Karangasem police chief Sugeng Sudarso said all 35 passengers on board the ferry were foreigners.

Two were Dutch, two were Irish, nine were British, two were Spanish, four were Portuguese, two were Germans, four were Austrians, four were French and six were Italians.

There were also four Indonesian crew members, including the captain, who were uninjured. The dead woman's identity has not been confirmed. She is referred to as Mrs X at Sanglah Morgue. Sudarso said one passenger had lost both feet and two had broken both legs. A DFAT spokesman said Indonesian authorities had advised the Australian Consulate-General in Bali that their records did not suggest that any Australians were involved. The fast boat was travelling from East Bali to the Gili Islands. "We are seeking to confirm this," he said. The explosion occurred on board the Gili Cat fast boat about 200 metres from Padang Bai Harbour in Bali. Sudarso said the skipper of the ferry had noticed the engine smoking before the fuel tank blew up. He said no foul play was suspected: "This was a pure accident". The bomb squad had found no evidence of any dangerous materials and the investigation of the case had now been handed over to the forensics department. The injured have been taken to hospitals in Denpasar in 14 ambulances. Sudarso said police were still investigating at the scene and the passengers who were uninjured were in the Gili Cat office. Their belongings remained on the boat. "The passengers are still in shock. We have only managed to talk to six of them." He said of the six, two were Dutch and four were Portuguese. Earlier reports put the number of injured passengers at 14. Sudarso later updated the number of injured from 14 to 19, saying an additional five passengers had been located at a local clinic, where they were being treated for their injuries. He said the fuel tank on the ferry was located next to a battery, which was one possible cause of the explosion. Sudarso said the dead woman was either the mother or daughter of another passenger, who had also been badly injured. "They were sitting at the back next to the fuel tank," he said. The Gili Cat website says the company is "Australian owned and managed and we use Australian-made boats". "You can't get any safer than that!!" the website says. It says the company, which started operations in 2007, was the first fast boat company to offer a daily service between Bali and the Gili Islands. "Other operators may be claim to be the safest and fastest but "copy cats" always do," it says. "Our aluminium-hulled boat is made in Australia to international standards. No other boat on the Bali-Gili-Lombok run can make that claim and that's guaranteed." Last June, 25 passengers, including four Australians, were injured in a fire on a fast ferry travelling between Lombok and Bali.

