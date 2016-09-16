Dhaka streets run red

Streets of Dhaka run red following Bangladesh animal sacrifices

AP People wade past a road turned red after blood from sacrificial animals mixed with water from heavy rainfall in Dhaka.

What happens when millions of people in a city with poor infrastructure ceremonially sacrifice animals before a torrential monsoon downpour?

Rivers of blood red-tinged water flow through the city.

On Tuesday, Bangladeshis celebrated Eid al-Adha - known in South Asia as "bakri eid," or "goat eid," for the animals most commonly sacrificed as an offering to God - commemorating Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his own son. It is one of the holiest days on the Islamic calendar.

It is customary to divide the meat of the sacrificial animals equally between family, friends and the poor.

Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, is one of the most crowded cities in the world. To avoid the chaos of so many people performing the ritual sacrifice wherever they pleased, the city's municipal corporations set aside 1000 designated sites. They are also supposed to ensure that drainage systems along the city's roads are clear.

Reports in local media indicate that neither of those precautions were taken too seriously.

So after seasonal rains swept in, Dhaka's residents were accosted with the surreal sight of blood mixed with rain and the detritus of the city rising on its streets.

